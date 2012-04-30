(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 30 - The emerging markets default data indicate that ratings are effective indicators of relative credit risk and deliver consistent value over time, similar to our global default study, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled 2011 Inaugural Emerging Markets Corporate Default Study And Rating Transitions. Standard & Poor's found a clear negative correspondence between ratings and defaults: The higher the issuer rating, the lower the observed default frequency. Also watch the related CreditMatters TV segment, titled Standard & Poor's Inaugural Emerging Markets Corporate Default And Rating Transitions Study, dated April 30, 2012. However, there are some notable differences from the global default study. "The annual speculative-grade default rates in the emerging markets, although broadly correlated with global default rates, are somewhat more volatile, with higher peak default rates corresponding to periods of severe sovereign stress, such as in 2002 following the Argentina sovereign default and in 1998 following the Asian financial and Russian sovereign crises," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "On the other hand, although emerging market default rates increased in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis, the speculative-grade default rate was significantly lower than global default rates and nearly one-half the U.S. corporate default rate." "In 2011, the number of defaults in the emerging markets declined to four from eight the previous year. This brought the emerging markets corporate default rate for all rated entities to 0.33% in 2011 from 0.67% in 2010," said Ms. Vazza. "The emerging markets corporate speculative-grade default rate also declined, to 0.59% in 2011 from 1.25% in 2010." This is consistent with the corporate speculative-grade default rates in other regions. The global rate fell to 1.71% from 2.82%, and the U.S. rate fell to 1.98% from 3.3%. Among rated corporate entities based in the emerging markets, the one-year 2011 Gini coefficient was 93.5%, significantly higher than 67.1% in 2010 and 71.6% in 2009. (Gini ratios measure the rank-ordering power of ratings over a given time horizon and show the ratio of actual rank-ordering performance to theoretically perfect rank-ordering.) By comparison, the one-year Gini coefficient for the global pool was 88.7% in 2011, 90.1% in 2010, and 82.9% in 2009. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)