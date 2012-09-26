Overview
-- Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. is selling its
29.8% share in Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT
Express N.V. to United Parcel Service Inc. for about EUR1.54 billion. The tender
process is continuing as planned, but is subject to regulatory approval.
-- We understand that PostNL's management plans to use a large part of
the proceeds of the sale for net debt reduction. If this materializes, it
could lead us to revise our assessment of the company's financial risk profile
upward.
-- We are therefore keeping our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on PostNL
on CreditWatch positive to reflect that an improvement in the company's
financial risk profile could lead to an upgrade.
-- The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of an
upgrade of up to two notches once the sale is complete, and pending our review
of PostNL's operating strategy and financial policy.
Rating Action
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BBB' long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Netherlands-based mail
company PostNL N.V. on CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with
positive implications on March 26, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed our
'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on PostNL.
Rationale
The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the potential for an upgrade of up
to two notches if we revise our assessment of PostNL's financial risk profile
upward following the sale of its 29.8% share in Netherlands-based courier,
express, and parcels company TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) to United
Parcel Service Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1) for a cash consideration of about EUR1.54
billion. We understand that the tender process is continuing as planned, but
remains subject to certain regulatory approvals and competition clearance.
We further understand that on completion of the sale, PostNL's management will
put EUR700 million of the proceeds into an escrow account, to be subsequently
used for debt repayment. We note that this plan is consistent with PostNL's
previously stated intention to reduce its net debt to EUR300 million-EUR500
million with the proceeds from disposals of financial assets.
Accordingly, we anticipate an improvement in PostNL's credit ratios and,
therefore, its financial risk profile. We estimate that the company's Standard
& Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will rise to 35% or
more, depending on the final amount of net debt reduction. We could raise the
rating if PostNL were to comfortably sustain an "intermediate" financial risk
profile, translating into adjusted FFO to debt of about 35%. PostNL's
financial risk profile is currently "significant."
Any decision to raise the rating would, however, depend on management's
financial policy and medium-term plans for capital spending, dividends, and
possible bolt-on acquisitions. For example, we understand that PostNL's
capital spending might increase to EUR240 million in 2012, which, combined with
large cash outlays for restructuring and pension contributions, would result
in negative free operating cash flow under our base-case credit assumptions.
A potential upgrade will be also subject to our review of PostNL's business
risk profile, which we currently assess as "strong." This is supported by the
company's good track record of maintaining better operating efficiency in its
core Dutch mail business than its European postal peers, as well as improving
its international business.
We see pressure on the business risk profile, however, in view of the weak
economic environment in The Netherlands and the company's participation in the
European mail industry, which is subject to a structural volume decline. This
decline, along with competition and relatively high labor costs, has placed
pressure on profitability and has led PostNL to restructure its mail business
in The Netherlands. We note that this is a complex program of change and that
the effects of reorganization have been more extensive than we originally
anticipated.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on PostNL is 'A-2'. We view PostNL's liquidity as
"strong" under our criteria, reflecting that the company's sources of
liquidity exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 24 months. We also
anticipate that net liquidity sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA
were to decline by 30%. PostNL's credit facilities and bonds do not contain
financial covenants and are not subject to rating triggers. We understand that
the company has well-established, solid relationships with banks and a high
standing in credit markets.
As of June 30, 2012, PostNL had EUR483 million of cash and cash equivalents, of
which about EUR40 million were restricted. We understand that the company also
had access to a EUR570 million undrawn committed revolving credit facility due
May 2016. This, together with our base-case forecast of unadjusted FFO of
about EUR50 million, should enable PostNL to comfortably service its upcoming
financial obligations.
Uses of liquidity in 2012 include:
-- About EUR60 million of debt maturities;
-- Our forecast of working capital needs of EUR50 million-EUR60 million;
and
-- Capital expenditures of a maximum of EUR240 million.
We note that debt maturities in 2013 and 2014 are immaterial. PostNL's next
significant maturity falls due in 2015 when a EUR400 million bond matures.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch positive placement indicates the potential for an upgrade of
up to two notches, subject to a positive review of PostNL's financial and
business risk profiles. The review will focus in particular on PostNL's
intentions for the proceeds of the TNT Express disposal and PostNL's future
financial policy.
In addition, we will seek to update our views on the company's level of
business risk and its near- to medium-term operating performance in light of
the structural decline in the mail business in The Netherlands. If we revise
our assessment of PostNL's business risk profile downward, for example to
"satisfactory" from "strong," it is less likely that the upgrade would be more
than one notch. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after the
completion of our review.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Update
PostNL N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Pos/A-2
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB/Watch Pos
