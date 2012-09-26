Sept 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on New York City-based RPI Finance Trust remains unchanged following a repricing of its credit facility. Our ratings on RPI Finance Trust reflect a "satisfactory" business risk profile, shown by management's solid track record in conducting acquisitions that have resulted in a diverse, high-quality portfolio of royalty-generating pharmaceutical assets with solid sales growth prospects. The company's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our belief that RPI will continue its aggressive acquisition pace, but maintain a financial policy that keeps leverage at no more than 4x.