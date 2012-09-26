Sept 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Level 3 Financing Inc.'s $1.2
billion term loan (tranche B-II 2019) due 2019. Level 3 Financing Inc. is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Broomfield, Colo.-based Level 3 Communications Inc.
(Level 3). The '1' recovery rating on this senior secured loan reflects
our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of
a default. The new facility will repay an aggregate of $1.2 billion of two term
loans (tranches B-II and B-III) due 2018. Other ratings on Level 3 and
subsidiaries, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating and the positive
outlook, are not affected by the new notes. Approximately $8.4 billion of debt
was reported at June 30, 2012 (excluding third-quarter financing transactions).
Level 3 is a facilities-based, global integrated provider of a range of
communications services including voice, data, and broadband on its extensive
long-haul and metropolitan fiber networks. The company's October 2011 $3
billion acquisition of Global Crossing Ltd. expanded its footprint, especially
in Latin America. Level 3 noted that as of the second quarter of this year, it
had realized about 40% of what it ultimately projects to be $300 million of
operating synergies from the Global Crossing acquisition. The positive outlook
cites the potential for a one-notch upgrade if Level 3 demonstrates that it is
successfully integrating Global Crossing and, further, is on track to realize
at least the bulk of projected operating synergies. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Level 3, to be
published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this article.)
RATINGS LIST
Level 3 Communications Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/--
New Ratings
Level 3 Financing Inc.
$1.2 bil. term loan due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 1
