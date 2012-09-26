Sept 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Triton Container International Ltd.'s (Triton) proposed $100 million senior notes series 2012-A due 2022 and 2024. The recovery rating on this issue is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on San Francisco-based Triton reflects the company's significant position within the marine cargo container leasing industry and the relatively stable earnings and cash flow generated from a substantial proportion of its long-term leases. The ratings also incorporate the cyclicality and capital intensity of the marine cargo container leasing industry. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Triton Container International Ltd. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- New Ratings Triton Container International Ltd. $50 mil. senior secured due 2022 BBB Recovery rating 1 $50 mil. senior secured due 2024 BBB Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.