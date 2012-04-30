(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 30 - Despite slow recovery prospects and regulatory delays in North
America and economic uncertainty in Asia, the Canadian energy sector continues
its growth trajectory, largely due to a continued expectation of economically
favorable oil and liquids prices and despite low natural gas prices, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said in a report released today.
"At the same time, there is a slow shift taking place as companies outside
Canada latch on to the huge resource and knowledge base in the country and
Canadian companies open their eyes to energy export markets other than the
U.S., the country's largest trading partner," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Nicole Martin in the report, entitled "Top 10 Investor Questions: What
2012 Holds For The Canadian Energy And Utility Sector."
Our outlooks for the oil and gas, midstream, and utility sectors remain
stable. Despite often large capital growth plans to grow and replace energy
infrastructure, Standard & Poor's believes Canadian midstream and regulated
utility companies will continue looking to mergers and acquisitions inside and
outside the country's borders for growth and portfolio diversity. "In the
utility sector, the effect on credit quality, if any, will likely depend on
the relative impact on the business risk profile and cash flow strength
postacquisition," Ms. Martin added.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)