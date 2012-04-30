FOREX-Dollar weakens as data shows soft U.S. wage growth
* U.S. non-farm payrolls show big upside surprise, but wages soft
April 30 Osmose Holdings, Inc.: * Moodys says osmose ratings unchanged by upsized credit facilities
* U.S. non-farm payrolls show big upside surprise, but wages soft
* Republic of Albania 'B+/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable Source text (http://bit.ly/2kpLD8d)
* Mozambique foreign currency ratings affirmed at 'SD/D'; Local currency ratings affirmed at 'B-/B' with stable outlook Source text (http://bit.ly/2kpGc8V)