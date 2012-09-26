Overview
-- On Sept 10, 2012, we placed the ratings of Plains Exploration and
Production Co. on CreditWatch negative following the company's announcement
that it intends to acquire certain BP and Shell assets in the Gulf of Mexico
for $6.1 billion.
-- The 100% debt financed transaction will initially be funded with the
proceeds from a $5.0 billion secured credit facility and a $2.0 billion
unsecured bridge facility.
-- At the closing of the acquisition (which is expected to occur in
November), we will likely lower the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' and
assign a negative outlook.
-- We are assigning a 'BB' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to the
company's $5.0 billion senior secured credit facilities. In addition, we are
assigning a 'B' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's $2.0
billion unsecured bridge facility.
Rating Action
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings on
Plains Exploration & Production Co. will remain on CreditWatch, where it
placed them with negative implications on Sept. 10, 2012. Upon completion of
the transaction, we expect to lower the corporate credit rating on the company
to 'BB-', assign a negative outlook, and lower the issue ratings on the
company's existing unsecured debt to 'B'.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' senior secured rating and '2' recovery
rating to Plains Exploration & Production Co.'s new $5.0 billion senior
secured credit facility--consisting of $3 billion secured revolver due 2017,
$750 million secured term loan due 2017, and $1.25 billion term loan due 2019.
We also assigned a 'B' rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's $2.0
billion unsecured bridge facility. These ratings are not on CreditWatch
negative.
Rationale
The initial negative CreditWatch listing followed the announcement that PXP
intends to acquire BP's and Shell's interests in certain deepwater Gulf of
Mexico properties in a debt-financed transaction for $6.1 billion. The
acquisition will give PXP interests in the Marlin, Dorado, King, Horn
Mountain, Holstein, Diana-Hoover, and Ram Powell fields in the deepwater Gulf
of Mexico.
Upon completion of acquisition, we will likely downgrade the company. The
acquisition represents a strategic shift for Plains and presents increased
execution risk, particularly given the complexities associated with operating
in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. While the company currently has offshore
exposure through its working interest in Point Arguello and Point Pedernales
in California, as well as its ownership of Plains Offshore Operations Inc. in
the Gulf of Mexico, these operations represent less than 10% of the company's
existing reserve base and are modest in scale relative to the assets the
company is acquiring. Further, the debt-financed nature of the transaction
results in a meaningful deterioration in the company's credit protection
measures. While we currently forecast that the company's credit ratios could
return to pre-acquisition levels over the next 12-18 months, we deem that this
could be delayed if management expands capital investment beyond currently
contemplated levels in pursuit of improving shareholder returns.
Despite these concerns, the transaction significantly expands Plains existing
reserve base and production. The company estimates that these assets will
increase proved reserves by 127 million barrel of oil equivalents (boe) and
production by 67 thousand boe per day, representing increases of 31% and 68%
respectively. New production will increase the company's exposure to oil
production from current levels of 57% to approximately 70%. In addition, the
company has numerous opportunities to expand its reserve base through
recompletion, workover and tie-in opportunities.
Pro-forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA, which has been trending in the
mid-2x area, will rise to more than 3x. Under our current pricing assumptions
($90 Brent and $3.00 natural gas in 2013), we estimate that leverage will fall
to levels closer to 3x by the end of 2013. If the company is successful in
completing planned divestitures (primarily its Haynesville and Madden assets),
leverage could fall closer to 2.5x.
The ratings on the $7.0 billion of facilities the company is raising to fund
the transaction reflect our assessment of the company's corporate credit
rating following the transaction. For the complete recovery analysis, see
Standard & Poor's recovery report on Plains Exploration & Production to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch upon the closing of the acquisitions. If the
transaction is completed upon substantially similar terms as those we
currently expect, we will lower the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' and
assign a negative outlook.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price
Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Plains Exploration & Production Co.
Corporate credit rating BB/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
Plains Exploration & Production Co.
$5.0 billion senior secured BB
Recovery rating 2
$2.0 billion unsecured B
Recovery rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.