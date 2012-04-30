(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 30 - Following the announced acquisition of Sunoco, Inc
(SUN) by Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP), Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating actions: affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Energy
Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) at 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook;
affirmed the
IDR for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (SXL) and, its operating partnership,
Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P. (both entities together referred to as
Sunoco Logistics) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook; and affirmed Sunoco, Inc.
(SUN; IDR 'BB+) with a Stable Outlook.
Transaction Overview: Approximately $7.9 billion of outstanding ETP long-term
debt, $965 million of outstanding SUN long-term debt, and $1.5 billion of Sunoco
Logistics long-term debt is affected by today's action. A full list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
In the contemplated transaction, ETP will acquire 100% of SUN's outstanding
shares for approximately $50 per share in a transaction valued at $5.3 billion.
The transaction and associated fees are to be funded with $2.7 billion of ETP
common units, approximately $2 billion of SUN cash, and the remainder drawn
under ETP's existing $2.5 billion credit facility. The acquisition will be
subject to SUN shareholder vote, HSR, and other regulatory approvals and is
expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2012.
Post closing SUN will be a 100% owned subsidiary of ETP. SUN owns the 2% general
partnership interest, 100% of the incentive distribution rights and a 32.4%
limited partner interest in SXL.
Rating Rationale for ETP: ETP's rating affirmation considers the benefits of
scale and diversity provided by the SUN acquisition. It also recognizes the
limited amount of new debt required to complete the transaction and modestly
favorable impact on its leverage metrics. The SUN acquisition will change ETP's
cash flow mix by adding crude oil, refined products and retail operations. It
will expand and enhance the services it can provide to customers. Approximately
29% of estimated 2012 pro forma consolidated cash flow will now come from NGLs,
crude oil, and refined products. An additional 10% will come from retail
marketing.
ETP's Outlook remains Negative, which reflects its aggressive acquisition and
organic growth activities, the associated transactional risk, and the impact
these activities have on credit metrics. ETP will continue to have significant
future financing obligations beyond the SUN purchase including capital
contributions to joint ventures. As a result Fitch expects that ETP's debt to
EBITDA to remain over 4.0 times (x) through 2013.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Rating Rationale for Sunoco Logistics: The affirmed ratings are supported by the
fact that Sunoco Logistics will not be impacted from a credit perspective in the
near term. It will remain self-funding standalone MLP. Fitch expects that the
company will have additional opportunities for growth with ETP as its sponsor
given its significant size and scope. Furthermore, Sunoco Logistics will be able
to increase its asset diversity and as well as its geographic diversity.
Concerns include possible changes such as a more aggressive business strategy or
financial practices with the new ownership. Catalysts which could prompt
negative rating action include a change in Sunoco Logistics' financial policies
such as funding growth with debt which could result in significantly higher
leverage. Fitch believes that Sunoco Logistics will maintain conservative
financial policies but that they may evolve.
Leverage at Sunoco Logistics has been decreasing and adjusting for $250 million
of debt maturities in February 2012; it was 2.8x at the end of 2011. This is
well below leverage of 3.3x at yearend 2010. Fitch believes leverage will be
return to over 3.0x at the end of 2013.
Distribution coverage was strong at 1.8x at the end of 2011 and well above 1.3x
at the end of the prior year. Fitch believes the current coverage ratio is high
and allows for growth in distributions.
Rating Rationale for SUN:
Sunoco's ratings affirmation is driven by the company's currently high
liquidity; solid adjusted leverage metrics; and ongoing transition from a
manufacturing to a more ratable, distribution driven business. These factors are
balanced by the reduced business diversification following the SunCoke spin-off,
chemicals asset sales and pending exit from refining; and the increased
structural subordination of debt at the Sunoco parent level to debt at Sunoco
Logistics.
In February, Sunoco laid out a plan for the strategic use of its cash which
included a sizable share repurchase (up to 19.9% of shares outstanding,
approximately $800 million); retirement of parent level debt (up to $400
million); the setup of a fund to eliminate environmental remediation liabilities
($200 million-$250 million); prefunding of future retiree medical expenses ($200
million), pension liabilities ($80 million); and an increased dividend ($17
million). While a number of these initiatives have been completed, incremental
share buybacks and debt repurchases by Sunoco are expected to be suspended
following the acquisition announcement as Sunoco's cash will be a key funding
source for this transaction. Sunoco's cash and equivalents at Dec. 31, 2011
totaled $2.06 billion.
Potential catalysts for positive ratings actions include additional debt
reductions at the Sunoco level; evidence of support for Sunoco's credit profile
by ETP; or increases in EBITDA at remaining businesses to support current debt
levels. Potential catalysts for future negative ratings actions include a major
leveraging transaction.
Fitch notes that key covenants in Sunoco's debt restrict the ability of an
acquirer to convey all or substantially all of SUN's property to an acquirer.
These covenants limit ETP's flexibility to transfer all of SUN's assets within
ETP's corporate structure and may provide incentives for ETP to support SUN's
credit profile in the future.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'.
Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB;
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facilities at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Sunoco, Inc.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Senior secured revolver at 'BBB-'.
