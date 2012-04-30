(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:
GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A+' and all outstanding senior debt and hybrid issues, as well as the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this release.
The ratings rationale is based upon the company's consistently strong and stable
core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the Canadian market;
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability profile that is
not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these positives are the
company's relatively high use of financial leverage and the ongoing
underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has strained overall
earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage to remain at depressed
levels for some time.
Fitch views positively GWO's solid core insurance earnings performance as it
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and consolidated
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance is reflective of
the company's conservative risk appetite which has resulted in lower-risk
product design, strict pricing discipline, and management of key earnings
drivers such as expenses and persistency. Full year 2011 operating earnings were
up 4% to CAD1.9 billion. Operating return on equity was 16.6%, above the
company's long-term target of 15%.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported exposure in this
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.4 billion at year-end 2011, or
1.6% of bond investments. At CAD2.5 billion in total investment provisions,
Fitch believes that GWO is well-provisioned for future credit loss and that
future impairments in excess of actuarial reserve provisions are likely to
remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations.
Fitch believes GWO's actuarial liabilities are relatively insensitive to equity
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to individual segregated
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is through Putnam.
At year-end 2011, GWO's financial leverage was 23% and GAAP earnings-based
interest and preferred dividend coverage was approximately 7 times (x).
Key rating drivers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position with no plans
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based capital ratio
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%.
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in total leverage to
over 35%.
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life or London Life acquisitions.
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or expertise, or any
other material changes in risk appetite for the company.
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in GWO.
Fitch considers an upgrade of GWO's ratings in the near to intermediate term
unlikely.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series J, 6% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';
--Series N, 3.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares 'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
First Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Life Capital Trust
--Series A, 5.995% senior debentures due Dec. 31, 2052 at 'A'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series A, 6.679% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A';
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.
