Sept 26 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Sept. 10, 2012 press release (Fitch to Upgrade L-T to 'A+' & Confirm 'F1' on IL Fin Auth Revs, 2008A (Swedish Covenant Hospital) is effective today (Sept. 26, 2012). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)