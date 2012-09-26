DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news
Sept 26 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Sept. 10, 2012 press release (Fitch to Upgrade L-T to 'A+' & Confirm 'F1' on IL Fin Auth Revs, 2008A (Swedish Covenant Hospital) is effective today (Sept. 26, 2012). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit