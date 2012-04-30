(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Atmos Energy Corporation's
(Atmos) ratings, including its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
and its senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is
shown at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
These rating actions affect approximately $2.2 billion of long-term debt.
Key rating factors include the following strengths:
--A constructive regulatory environment that includes annual ratemaking
mechanisms and weather normalization;
--A prudent management team that has focused on increasing and improving the
predictability of its regulated distribution segment's operating income;
--Large and geographically diverse regulated operations.
These strengths are tempered by the following concern:
--A greater degree of earnings volatility and commodity exposure at Atmos Energy
Holdings, Inc.'s (AEH) nonregulated operations.
Constructive Regulatory Mechanisms:
Several regulatory mechanisms, including annual ratemaking, weather
normalization, and purchased gas cost adjustments, reduce regulatory lag and add
stability to earnings and cash flows.
Nearly three-quarters of the distribution segment's gross profit is subject to
annual ratemaking, which allows for the recovery of both capital expenditures
and O&M expenses without the need to file a formal rate case.
Roughly 94% of the distribution segment's residential and commercial customer
gross profit is covered under weather normalization mechanisms, adding further
certainty to cash flows.
Purchased-gas cost adjustment mechanisms provide a dollar-for-dollar offset to
increases or decreases in the distribution segment's purchased gas costs, and
trackers cover the gas portion of customer bad-debt expense in most of Atmos'
Texas service territory and in several other states.
Obtaining these aforementioned regulatory mechanisms has been a key focus of
management, and Atmos has been effective in improving the regulatory environment
throughout its multi-state distribution service territory. These efforts have
led to organic growth in rate base, which, when combined with careful oversight
of O&M expenses and a manageable capital spending program, has strengthened the
company's financial profile.
Large Geographically Diverse Operations:
The ratings are further supported by the low-risk nature of Atmos' large and
geographically diverse regulated operations. Atmos also benefits from its large
Texas intrastate pipeline and associated storage assets, which provide access
from several natural gas basins to three of the major Texas hubs.
AEH's Nonregulated Operations:
Slightly offsetting these strengths are the company's non-regulated operations,
which include gas supply management, marketing, and gathering and storage
services that are mainly conducted at the company's AEH subsidiary. These
operations have a higher level of business risk than the company's regulated
operations, due to greater earnings volatility and commodity exposure. AEH has
been negatively affected in recent years by the extreme narrowing or elimination
of basis differentials, which is expected to continue in the near term.
Strong Financial Performance:
Fitch expects Atmos to maintain its strong financial metrics, which have been
driven by organic growth in Atmos' regulated natural gas distribution segment.
For the next three years, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO)-to-total
debt to average more than 22%, with total debt-to-EBITDA near 3.5 times (x).
Adequate Liquidity:
Liquidity is adequate, primarily supported by Atmos' $750 million commercial
paper program, which is backed up by a five-year $750 million revolving credit
facility that matures on May 2, 2016. The facility has an accordion feature that
allows for an increase in borrowing capacity to $1 billion.
Atmos Energy Marketing, LLC (AEM), the wholly owned subsidiary of AEH, has its
own $200 million revolving credit facility, which matures on Dec. 8, 2013. AEM's
operations could require a significant amount of liquidity if natural gas prices
were to increase, but Fitch considers AEM's revolving credit facility, with the
ability to increase borrowing capacity to $500 million, adequate to meet future
needs.
In addition to these third-party facilities, there are three intercompany credit
facilities that simulate a money pool and allow for the efficient management of
cash among Atmos, AEH, and AEM.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Atmos
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)