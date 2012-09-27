Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond Issuance plc's USD750m 7.5% seven-year subordinated issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, due 26 September 2019, a final 'BB+' rating.

The proceeds from the issue are to be on-lent to OJSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of 'F3', a Viability Rating of 'bbb-', a Support Rating of '4', a Support Rating Floor of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.

Alfa is the largest privately-owned banking group in Russia by assets. It is ultimately owned by six individuals, with the largest stakes held by Mikhail Fridman (36.47%) and German Khan (23.27%).

