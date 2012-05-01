(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bakethin Finance Plc's (Bakethin) guaranteed GBP248m 5.87526% secured fixed-rate notes, due 2034, at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects the transaction's continued stable performance. Fitch withdrew its 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating on Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd and other related entities on 24 February 2010. While the rated bonds benefit from a financial guarantee issued by Assured Guaranty that unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees payments of interest and principal as well as the issuer's payment obligations under the retail price index (RPI) swap, Fitch's ratings on the guaranteed bonds does not give credit to Assured Guaranty and solely reflects the project's underlying credit quality. Bakethin is a securitisation of payments from the UK Environment Agency (EA) to Northumbrian Water Limited (NWL; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') under the Water Resources Operating Agreement (WROA). Under the WROA, as owner and operator of the Kielder Reservoir, NWL is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the reservoir on behalf of the EA. In return for NWL's capital investment in the reservoir, the EA is obliged to pay NWL an annual sum and to reimburse the related operating costs incurred by NWL. The security is provided by way of an assignment of NWL's right to receive an annual sum from the EA under the WROA. This annual sum increases with UK RPI inflation, but the transaction benefits from a fixed-to-RPI swap with Dexia Bank Belgium S.A. ('A-'/Stable/'F1') until 2034, swapping out the RPI and receiving a 2.56% p.a. fixed increase. While the rating of the swap counterparty is no longer in compliance with the documented rating trigger, the controlling creditor (Assured Guaranty) has waived this trigger violation for the time being. Nevertheless, Dexia Bank's rating still meets Fitch's Structured Finance Counterparty criteria. The transaction's rating is notably driven by NWL's performance and the funding status of the EA. The latest annual independent engineering report suggests that NWL's operating performance under the WROA is adequate and as a result no changes in the Kielder Reservoir's 75-year lifespan are expected. The EA's funding structure remains similar to that at close, benefiting from the normal central government funding arrangements (in case of need, the EA could obtain liquidity from the UK Treasury's contingencies funds). While the transaction will start to amortise in 2014, Bakethin is structured with a bullet repayment in 2034 sized at 64.8% of the current outstanding rated debt. The ability to refinance this bullet in 2034 will depend on market and financing conditions at that time, the remaining lifespan of the reservoir and the actual annual sum received in 2034, which will depend on inflation trends. In this respect, Fitch considers that the refinancing risk has remained stable considering the reservoir's unchanged forecast remaining lifespan of 45 years from the maturity date and the higher than expected average RPI growth (of ca. 3% per annum) recorded since the transaction closed in May 2004, which can be viewed as a credit positive. Bakethin's ratings may come under downward pressure in the event of a deterioration of NWL's operating performance or the condition of the assets, a downgrade of Dexia (unless accompanied by remedial measures) or an adverse change in the funding status of the EA. NWL is a private limited liability company incorporated in England and Wales, which operates as a "relevant undertaker" under the Water Industry Act of 1991, the legislation under which the UK water industry was privatised. The Kielder reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Northern Europe, with a shoreline of 27.5 miles (44.3km) and a usable storage capacity of 200 billion litres of water. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)