(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Abu Dhabi's
(NBAD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and
its Viability Rating at 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
NBAD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that
there is an extremely high probability of support from the government of Abu
Dhabi (rated 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') in the first instance, and also from the UAE
authorities, if required. This is based on NBAD's importance to Abu Dhabi and to
the UAE banking system, the bank's majority (70.5%) ownership by - and close
ties to - the Abu Dhabi government, and the UAE authorities' long record of
support for domestic banks.
The Viability Rating reflects the bank's strong franchise, especially in Abu
Dhabi; its close links to the Abu Dhabi government, which benefit both its
lending and its funding profile; its consistently sound profitability; and its
relatively sound asset quality, despite some deterioration. The rating also
reflects concentrations in loans and deposits and risks inherent in the UAE
operating environment.
The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's view
of the creditworthiness of the Abu Dhabi and the UAE authorities and Fitch's
view of their continuing propensity to support the banking system. There is
little upside for the VR. It would be adversely affected by deterioration in
asset quality significant enough to materially weaken the bank's capital, which
Fitch does not expect at present.
Loan quality weakened in 2011, although with impaired loans at only 2.9% of the
loan book, NBAD's loan quality ratios still compare well with those of peers.
Problems were concentrated in the real estate portfolio. Reserve coverage
remained satisfactory, stronger than peers' at 99% of impaired loans. NBAD is
one of only very few UAE banks whose impaired loans are fully covered by
reserves. There is likely to be some further weakening of loan quality, stemming
mainly from the ongoing pressures in some segments of the real estate market.
However, with high coverage levels and strong profit generation, NBAD should be
well able to absorb any likely increase in impaired loans.
Liquidity is a key focus for NBAD. The bank's liquidity management is more
advanced than many of its peers. The bank has a relatively diversified funding
base but deposits are still the major source of funding. Capitalisation is
adequate with regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios of 15.6% and
12.8%, respectively, at end-2011. Fitch core capital does not include AED4bn of
perpetual securities, classified as Tier 1, and held by the government of Abu
Dhabi.
NBAD is Abu Dhabi's flagship bank, with historically strong ties to the Abu
Dhabi government. It is one of the primary bankers to the government of Abu
Dhabi and to public sector companies in the emirate. NBAD is the largest bank in
Abu Dhabi and the second-largest in the UAE, accounting for around 12% of system
assets.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)