BRIEF-Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
May 1 Moody's rates Altera Corp senior unsecured notes A2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says: