(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Altera is issuing $500 million in senior unsecured notes maturing in 2017 to repay all outstandings under the existing revolving credit facility.

-- We are assigning our 'A-' issue rating to the company's senior unsecured notes.

-- We are also affirming our 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will sustain its good competitive position and a conservative financial policy and over time, we expect Altera to maintain leverage below 1x. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue rating to Altera Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our existing 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating reflects our expectation that Altera will preserve its conservative financial policies, which we believe will enable it to maintain leverage below 1x despite industry cyclicality and aggressive competition. The company's "minimal" financial risk profile provides key support to the rating. Our rating incorporates the expectation that the company will sustain its "satisfactory" business profile over time. Specifically, we incorporate an expectation that the company's recent soft operating trends will improve and that its growth over the intermediate term will remain, at a minimum, in line with broader semiconductor trends. Altera develops programmable logic devices (PLDs), which have been traditionally used in low- to mid-volume applications. Conversely, higher volume markets are more economically served by adjacent technologies, Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Application-Specific Standard Products (ASSP). The PLD industry is a smaller $5 billion market compared with the $50 billion-plus ASIC market. Still, Altera's addressable market has been expanding at a faster rate than the semiconductor industry, reflecting a trend to replace ASICs and ASSPs with PLDs, as the PLD solution can provide better flexibility, lower development cost, and faster time to market. We expect the PLD industry to grow at a higher rate than the overall semiconductor industry over the intermediate term, reflecting increased PLD content in newer generation applications and continued cannibalization of the larger adjacent markets. We view the company's business profile as satisfactory, reflecting a good market position in a growing industry, with high barriers to entry protecting its competitive position. Offsetting factors include a still moderate-sized addressable market, industry cyclicality, and intense competition. The PLD industry is highly concentrated, with nearly 90% market share held by the industry's two largest players, Altera and Xilinx. Xilinx maintains an overall market share lead, but Altera has gained a significant share in the latest 40/45nm manufacturing processes and as a result, has narrowed the overall market share gap. We expect competition to remain intense between these two leaders and anticipate that Xilinx will aggressively attempt to maintain its market position through continued investments in the new 28nm technology. Altera's revenues rose in mid-single digits in 2011, a significant drop-off from the 64% growth in 2010 but still ahead of the overall 2011 semiconductor industry growth of 4%. We expect industrywide inventory replenishment to reverse the company's recent top-line weakness starting in the second quarter, but anticipate that the overall revenues will decline in the low-double digits on a full-year basis. We incorporate an expectation that the margins will remain volatile over time and anticipate that adjusted EBITDA margin, which peaked near 50% in mid-2010, will slip to the low-40% level in 2012. We note the company's revenue and EBITDA generation has been susceptible to cyclicality in downturns. We estimate that peak last-12-month revenue dropped 17% in September 2009 as compared with the prior year and EBITDA dropped by 30% in the same period. Altera's minimal financial risk profile provides key rating support, given its satisfactory business risk profile. The minimal financial risk profile reflects the company's conservative financial policies and good cash flow generation throughout the cycle. We do not consider acquisitions a significant part of the growth strategy. The company has moderate shareholder-friendly practices, with regular dividends and share repurchases, although we expect that cash returns to shareholders will be limited to free cash flow. Current debt to EBITDA is 0.6x, providing some cushion against weaker operating performance or modest incremental debt capacity. We expect Altera to manage its growth initiatives and shareholder returns such that sustained leverage remains at or below 1x. Liquidity Standard & Poor's assesses Altera's current liquidity as "strong." Sources of liquidity include cash and short-term investments of $3.5 billion (the majority of which resides outside U.S.) and latest-12-month operating cash flows near $750 million as of March 2012. We also expect full availability under the $750 million revolving credit facility post the new $500 million note issuance. Uses of cash include modest capital expenditures and dividends, projected to be around $200 million. We view share repurchases as a discretionary use of cash. Other relevant aspects of our liquidity assessment are:

-- Sources of cash are expected to exceed cash uses by 1.5x in the next 12-24 months.

-- Net sources are likely to remain positive, even if EBITDA declined by 30% from current levels.

-- We believe that Altera's internal cash flows and domestic cash are sufficient to fund operations, dividends, and discretionary share repurchases. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects Altera's conservative financial policy and our expectation that the company will preserve its satisfactory business profile despite industry cyclicality and intense competition. We could lower the rating if competition or technology risk exceeds our expectation, leading to rapid loss of share and decreased profitability, or if the company adopted a more aggressive financial policy. Either scenario could lead to sustained leverage beyond 1x. Industry cyclicality, intense competition, and the company's niche market focus all limit a possible upgrade over the next two years. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Altera Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- New Rating Altera Corp. Senior Unsecured $500 mil notes due 2017 A- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)