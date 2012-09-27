Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's said today that satellite provider ViaSat Inc.'s ratings remain unchanged following its announced proposed $300 million tack-on to its existing $275 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020. The company intends to use the proceeds to repay its $275 million of 8.875% notes, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. Our other ratings on ViaSat, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook and the 'B+' issue level rating on its unsecured notes, remain unchanged. (For the complete credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on ViaSat, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST ViaSat Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured $575 mil. 6.875% nts due 2020 B+ Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.