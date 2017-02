Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's said today that its ratings on Dollar General Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's recently announced $250 million share repurchase from Buck Holdings L.P. Although the pace of share repurchase is higher than we previously anticipated (reaching about $600 million in fiscal 2012), this will not have a meaningful impact on the company's credit protection measures and we expect Dollar General to maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile.