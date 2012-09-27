Sept 27 - Overview
-- Northfield Park Associates LLC plans to issue a $195 million,
first-lien senior secured credit facility, primarily to finance the
construction of Hard Rock Northfield Park, a racino at the existing Northfield
Park racetrack.
-- We are assigning Northfield Park our 'B' long-term corporate credit
rating with a positive outlook.
-- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating to the credit
facility.
-- The positive outlook reflects our belief that the property will
generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital structure and could
generate enough cash flow to support a higher rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Northfield, Ohio-based Northfield Park Associates
LLC (Northfield Park). The rating outlook is positive.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery
rating to Northfield Park's proposed $195 million senior secured debt, which
will consist of a $25 million revolving credit facility due 2017, a $20
million delayed-draw term loan due 2018, and a $150 million first-lien term
loan due 2018. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders
will receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a
payment default.
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed transaction to:
-- Fund the development and construction of Hard Rock Northfield Park
(the racino (a racetrack complex with gaming operations));
-- Fund the initial license payment for the operation of video lottery
terminals (VLTs);
-- Establish an interest reserve to fund debt service through the
construction period and the first few months following the opening of the
racino; and
-- Fund transaction fees and expenses.
Rationale
The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Northfield Park's
business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," according to our criteria.
Our business risk profile assessment of "weak" reflects the construction and
execution risks associated with developing a gaming property in a new gaming
market, as well as Northfield Park's reliance on a single asset to meet
debt-service needs. These risks are somewhat mitigated by our favorable view
of the location and market demographics, our expectation that the property
will be of high quality, and the experienced property manager.
Our financial risk profile assessment of "highly leveraged" reflects our
belief that new gaming projects are often somewhat slow to ramp up operations
because of uncertain demand and challenges in managing costs effectively,
particularly in the first few months. In addition, we believe liquidity could
be pressured if the opening of the racino is delayed. Northfield Park relies
on a single property for cash flow generation, and we estimate that the
interest reserve account will provide a limited cushion after the 12-month
construction period has ended. Despite these risks, we are forecasting that
the property will generate excess cash flow to facilitate deleveraging
beginning in 2014, its first full year of operation, and have EBITDA coverage
of interest expense in the mid-3x area at the end of its first full year.
Northfield Park Associates LLC was established to develop Hard Rock Northfield
Park. The company will be 80% owned by Milstein Entertainment LLC (the owner
of Northfield Park racetrack) and 20% owned by a joint venture between Hard
Rock International (Hard Rock) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC. Hard
Rock will manage the racino on behalf of Northfield Park. Terms of the
management agreement require the payment of a management fee for 10 years
after the opening of the racino, with the option to extend the agreement for
an additional five years. The payment of the management fee will be
subordinate to debt service. In addition, the company will issue a $53 million
subordinated note (that we do not rate) to Hard Rock and Och-Ziff Capital
Management that will pay in-kind interest during the construction period and
pay in cash interest once the racino is operational.
Hard Rock Northfield Park will be developed as a racino at the existing
Northfield Park racetrack in Northfield, Ohio, about 20 miles southeast of
downtown Cleveland. The company plans to open the racino in late 2013. The
proposed 190,000 sq. ft. facility will feature:
-- 67,500 sq. ft. of gaming space with 2,300 VLTs;
-- Three full-service restaurants and three bars; and
-- A 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue and a 250-seat comedy
club.
Hard Rock Northfield Park will operate in the Cleveland market and compete
against Horseshoe Cleveland and Thistledown racetrack, which are partially
owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment Corp. Our rating reflects our
expectation that Hard Rock Northfield Park will generate about $240 million to
$250 million in total net revenue in 2014 and EBITDA of about $60 million,
with EBITDA gradually increasing thereafter. This forecast reflects our belief
that the property could capture about a third of the Cleveland market, which
we believe could be about $725 million to $750 million in net revenue once all
properties are operating at their currently proposed capacity. We believe our
market assumptions are in line with those of other gaming markets around the
U.S., based on population and income statistics, and considering the fact that
only one of the three properties will offer table games. We expect Hard Rock
Northfield Park to benefit from favorable market demographics, overall
awareness and fit of the Hard Rock brand in the Cleveland market, and an
experienced management team that will support a win per unit of about $255 per
day. The racino will also benefit from Ohio's favorable 33.5% gaming tax rate.
Relative to those of many other states, Ohio's gaming tax rate is low and
should help propel EBITDA margins into the high-20% area as the racino's
operation stabilizes.
The company plans to enter into a guaranteed-maximum-price contract at a later
date for the construction of the racino. In addition, under the proposed
transaction, the company has carved out a $9.5 million funded contingency and
has provided for a completion guarantee by the sponsors. The funded
contingencies and completion guarantee combined are equivalent to 20% of
construction hard costs, which should largely mitigate construction risks, in
our view. These contingency funds are above average compared with those of
other projects we have analyzed, and we expect them to be sufficient to cover
any cost overruns. The financing package also includes a prefunded interest
reserve account of approximately $17 million, which represents 15 months of
anticipated interest payments. The interest reserve account will fund interest
payments throughout the 12-month construction period. However, it provides
limited cushion if construction is delayed or extended, or if the ramp up is
slower than we expect. Additional liquidity will be provided by a $25 million
revolving credit facility and the possibility of sponsor equity cures provided
for under the terms of the credit agreement.
Based on our projections, we believe the company will be able to meet its
fixed charges and generate moderate free cash flow once the property has
opened. We expect total debt to EBITDA, including the $53 million subordinated
note, and EBITDA coverage of total interest to both be in the mid-3x area at
the end of 2014. We also expect leverage and total interest coverage to
improve in future years to below 3x and above 4x, respectively, based on
required amortization, our assumption of moderate EBITDA growth, and a
mandatory 75% excess cash flow sweep provision under the proposed credit
agreement.
Liquidity
Under our performance expectations and based on the terms of the financing, we
believe the project will have adequate liquidity to cover operating and
capital expenditure needs for the next few years. Interest reserves would
typically be more robust than those provided for in this project, but we
expect Hard Rock Northfield Park to open successfully, which mitigates this
risk. The company also has a $25 million revolving credit facility, which,
along with construction contingencies and a completion guarantee, will provide
additional liquidity. Other relevant expectations and assumptions in our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile include the following:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18
months to cover uses by more than 1.2x, given the proposed financing and
construction costs.
-- We believe net sources would be positive during the first full year of
operations, even if EBITDA were to fall 15% short of our current expectations.
The financial maintenance covenants include a maximum leverage covenant, a
minimum interest-coverage covenant, and a minimum EBITDA covenant. The
covenant levels will be set with some moderate cushion against management's
forecast, and we expect the cushion to also be sufficient under our forecast.
The credit facility also contains an equity cure provision, and we believe
that in the event of a covenant violation, the owners would step in to cure a
covenant default.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Northfield Park to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the release of
this article.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Hard Rock Northfield Park
will successfully generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital
structure and could generate sufficient cash flow during the first full year
of operations to facilitate deleveraging. Upside rating potential will exist
once the property is open and if the racino achieves our operating forecast,
as credit measures would support a higher rating. If construction challenges
cause the opening to be delayed, or if operating results upon opening are
significantly weaker than we expect, we could revise the outlook to stable or
lower the rating.
Ratings List
New Rating
Northfield Park Associates LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/--
Senior Secured
$20 mil delayed draw term ln due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 3
$150 mil term B ln due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 3
$25 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
