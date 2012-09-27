Sept 27 - On the effective date of Oct. 4, 2012, Fitch Ratings will take the
following short-term rating actions relating to the New York City Municipal
Water Finance Authority (the authority) water and sewer system second general
resolution revenue bonds, adjustable rate series specified below:
--Confirm the short-term 'F1+' rating assigned to adjustable rate fiscal 2006
subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds;
--Downgrade the short-term rating to 'F1' from 'F1+' on the adjustable rate
fiscal 2008 series BB-1 bonds;
--Confirm the short-term 'F1' rating assigned to the adjustable rate fiscal 2008
series BB-2 and BB-5 bonds;
--Confirm the short-term 'F1+' rating assigned to the adjustable rate fiscal
2008 series BB-3 and BB-4 bonds.
The rating actions are in connection with the authority's plan to amend and
restate the respective supplemental resolutions authorizing the issuance and
setting the terms of the authority's $200,000,000 water and sewer system second
general resolution revenue bonds, adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1 and
the $401,000,000 water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds,
adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB on Oct. 4, 2012, the effective date of the
amended and restated resolutions. The fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1 bonds will be
reoffered in two subseries, designated 2006 series AA-1A and series AA-1B on the
effective date of the related amended and restated resolution. Concurrently with
the effective date of the amendment and restatement of the supplemental
resolutions, the authority will take the following actions with respect to the
adjustable rate bonds:
Replace the existing external liquidity support in the form of standby bond
purchase agreements (SBPAs) as follows:
--Fiscal 2008 series BB-1 bonds: The SBPA currently provided by BNP Paribas
(BNP, 'A+/F1+, Stable Outlook) will be replaced by a SBPA to be provided by the
Bank of Toyko-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., acting through its New York Branch (BTMU,
'A-/F1' Stable Outlook).
--Fiscal 2008 series BB-3 and series BB-4 bonds: The SBPA currently provided by
BNP will be replaced by a SBPA to be provided by Royal Bank of Canada, acting
through its WFC, New York Branch (RBC, 'AA/F1+' Stable Outlook).
Amend and restate the SBPAs currently providing external liquidity support for
the following adjustable rate series of bonds:
--Fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds: The authority will extend the
expiration date of the SBPA currently provided severally by State Street Bank
and Trust Company (State Street, 'Stable Outlook) and the California State
Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRs, 'AA+/F1+' Stable Outlook);
--Fiscal 2008 series BB-2 and BB-5 bonds: The authority will extend the
expiration date of the SBPA currently provided by Bank of America, N.A. (BOA,
('A/F1', Stable Outlook).
The short-term ratings assigned to each of the respective subseries or series of
the above cited adjustable rate bonds will expire on the stated expiration date
of the respective SBPA, unless such date is extended, or upon any earlier
termination of the respective SBPAs, all in accordance with their terms. The
SBPAs will expire on the earliest of: their respective scheduled termination
dates, unless such dates are extended; conversion to a rate mode other than
those designates as covered by the respective SBPA; or the occurrence of certain
other events of default which result in a mandatory tender or other termination
events related to the credit of the bonds which result in an automatic and
immediate termination. The scheduled termination dates of the SBPAs are as
follows: the State Street and CalSTRs SBPA supporting the 2006 subseries AA-1A
and AA-1B bonds will expire on Oct. 27, 2015; the BTMU SBPA supporting the 2008
series BB-1 bond will expire on Oct. 2, 2015; the BOA SBPA supporting the 2008
series BB-2 and BB-5 bonds will expire on Oct. 23, 2012 and the RBC SBPA
supporting the 2008 BB-3 and BB-4 bonds will expire on Oct. 2, 2015. The
short-term ratings may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the
long-term rating of the bonds or the short-term rating of the respective banks
providing the SBPA.
Each of the SBPAs provide for the payment of the principal component of purchase
price plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest calculated at a maximum rate
of 9%, based on a year of 365 days for tendered bonds in the event that the
proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase
price following an optional or mandatory tender.
Goldman Sachs & Co. will continue to serve as the remarketing agent for the
adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B bonds; Wells Fargo Bank,
National Association will continue to serve as remarketing agent for the
adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-1 and BB-5; Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner &
Smith Incorporated will continue to serve as the remarketing agent for the
adjustable rate fiscal 2008 series BB-2 and BB-4 bonds; and RBC Capital Markets
Inc. has been appointed as the remarketing agent for the adjustable rate fiscal
2008 series BB-3 bonds.
The long-term 'AA+' rating assigned to each of the above-cited subseries or
series of adjustable rate bonds continues to be based on the rating Fitch has
assigned to the authority's water and sewer system second general resolution
revenue bonds. For more information on Fitch's long-term rating on the
authority's water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds, see
Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City Muni Water Finance Authority
$702MM Revs 'AA+' dated June 15, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
