Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Residential Mortgage Securities 26 plc's RMBS notes final ratings, as follows: GBP150,000,000 Class A: 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable GBP24,000,000 Class M1 : 'AAsf', Outlook Stable GBP14,000,000 Class M2: 'Asf', Outlook Stable GBP8,000,000 Class B1: 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable GBP4,000,000 Class B2: 'BBsf', Outlook Stable GBP4,000,000 Class R1: Not rated GBP3,000,000 Class R2: Not rated GBP500,000 Class R3: Not rated The notes are backed by seasoned non-prime mortgages originated pre-2008 by Kensington Mortgages Company Limited (KMC: 60%), Money Partners Limited (8.1%) and GMAC-RFC (31.8%). The final ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the servicing capabilities of Homeloan Management Limited (HML), and the financial and legal structure. CE for the class A note totals 28.5% provided by the subordination of the class M1, M2, B1 and B2 notes (25.0%), a non-amortising reserve fund (3.5%), fully funded at closing (rising to 5% after closing), and excess spread. The class A1 notes receive interest and principal payments while the class M1, M2, B1 and B2 notes only receive principal payments. The R notes are unrated and do not provide any CE. Fitch was provided with a loan-by-loan data template and all relevant fields were provided in the data tape with the exception of prior mortgage arrears and builder deposits. No adjustment was applied for the absence of data on prior mortgage arrears as data was provided for CCJs and prior bankruptcies/Individual Voluntary Arrangements. KMC was able to provide the year of construction for properties in the portfolio. Fitch assumed that any properties built within two years of the date of origination of the loan benefited from builders deposits and applied a 5% downward adjustment to their valuations. Extensive performance data was provided on KMC loans originated pre-2005 (37.1%) that were previously held in the RMS16, 17 and 18 plc transactions, which were called in June and August of 2011. Investec Bank plc (the arranger) was unable to provide historical performance data for the GMAC originated loans, since the collateral was only purchased by Investec in 2011. As a consequence, Fitch utilised performance information from similar collateral originated by GMAC in other Fitch-rated securitisation transactions. Loan-level data on sold repossessions of KMC-originated loans, consisting of 4,904 loans sold between 2008 and 2011, was provided by KMC. Sold repossession data provided for a previous transaction using GMAC-originated loans was used as a proxy for the GMAC-originated loans. To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, and available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Kensington Mortgage Company Limited, Investec Bank plc and Linklaters LLP. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'EMEA Master Rating Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum