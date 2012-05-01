(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has been informed that the issuer of the Ludgate 2008-W1 notes intends to make a standby liquidity facility drawing. This follows the occurrence of a Series Liquidity Facility Relevant Event, which occurred following the downgrade of the Guarantor, Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc., by another rating agency. The applicable margin on the standby drawing is 80 basis points, which is 40bps higher than the commitment fee paid to date. Whilst the notification is credit negative, Fitch does not believe that the increase in fee is of sufficient magnitude to warrant rating actions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)