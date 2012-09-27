Sept 27 - Fitch rates Sugar Land, Texas (the city) bonds as follows: --Approximately $9.2 million waterworks and sewer system revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The bonds will be sold via negotiation the week of Oct. 1. Bond proceeds will be used to refund all of the city's series 2002, 2002A and 2005 waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds and to pay the cost of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on outstanding waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds. SECURITY The bonds are secured and payable from a first lien on and pledge of the net revenues of the waterworks and sewer system (the system). KEY RATING DRIVERS CONSISTENTLY STRONG OPERATIONS: Financial performance has been strong, characterized by high debt service coverage consistently over 2.0 times (x) over the past five years and good and improving liquidity balances. Financial metrics are anticipated to remain solid over the next five years. GOOD PLANNING EFFORTS: The system is highlighted by comprehensive long-range financial and capital planning. HIGH DEBT BUT AFFORDABLE RATES: Debt ratios are elevated above the category 'AA' rating medians and are expected to increase over the long term; however, wealth levels are above average and rates are relatively low as a percentage of median household income (MHI), limiting the direct pressure on the rate base. SOLID SERVICE AREA: The service area, which is located outside of Houston, exhibits good growth patterns, very strong income metrics, and unemployment consistently lower than the state and U.S. CREDIT PROFILE ABOVE-AVERAGE FINANCIAL PROFILE The system's historical financial performance has been strong, with net system revenues producing senior lien coverage of 3.4 times (x) or better from fiscal 2006-2009. Due to increasing debt service costs, senior lien coverage dipped in fiscal 2010, but rebounded well to over 3.3x in fiscal 2011. Regular rate adjustments have maintained the system's above-average operating margins, coupled with increased water consumption in fiscal 2011 related to the Texas drought also helped to boost cash levels to a solid 464 days in fiscal 2011 from 176 days in fiscal 2008. Fiscal 2012 estimates and pro forma projections presented by the city appear sound based on reasonable assumptions and indicate senior lien coverage levels will remain strong, averaging 2.7x over the fiscal 2012 to 2017 forecast period. With only 20% of the system capital improvement plan (CIP) anticipated to be funded from pay-as-you-go, liquidity levels are expected to remain at similar levels, if not improve, over the forecast period. DESPITE INCREASES, RATES REMAIN VERY AFFORDABLE Water and sewer rates are approved by the City Council as part of the budget process. Effective Jan. 1, 2012, the council approved a 12% increase to the combined monthly bill. At $68 per month (assuming average water and sewer usage of 11,000 and 7,000 gallons, respectively), combined charges are very affordable at 0.8% of MHI. Rate adjustments are planned for each of the next five years to support debt service cost increases anticipated from the current and proposed debt issuances. In spite of planned annual increases to the combined monthly bill of 9% in fiscal 2013 and 3% in fiscal years 2014-2016, charges are expected to remain well below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI. WEAKENING DEBT PROFILE The system's five-year CIP totals an estimated $47.9 million. Approximately, 80% of system needs are anticipated to be debt-funded. Needs focus primarily on rehabilitation and repair, offering some flexibility in terms of project prioritization. System debt ratios on a per capita basis are high with outstanding debt per capita at approximately $1,971 and are forecast to increase above the category 'AA' rating medians in five years. Furthermore, debt amortization is slightly below-average with principal payout at 35% and 74% in 10 and 20 years, respectively. SYSTEM AND SERVICE AREA The system provides service to an estimated population of approximately 85,000 through 27,000 water and 25,000 wastewater connections. The majority of customers are residential and there are no customer concentration concerns. Sugar Land is located approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston in Fort Bend County. The expansion of US Highway 59, which is the direct route from Sugar Land to downtown Houston, along with other roadway improvements in and around the city, has spurred healthy commercial and residential development activity in recent years. The benefit is evidenced in building permit trends which point to steady residential building permit activity despite the national economic slowdown. City wealth levels are 2.0x state and national averages, and the city's unemployment rate at 5.5% as of July 2012 is below the county (6.7%), state (7.5%) and national (8.6%) estimates for the month. Water supplies are currently derived from the city's 17 wells. The city currently has a production capacity of 43 million gallons per day (MGD). The projected ultimate water demand for the city is approximately 24 MGD on average; thus, water supplies are more than sufficient to meet the city's projected build-out demand. The city approved a Groundwater Reduction Plan that outlines the city's strategies for meeting mandated conversion to non-groundwater sources pursuant to Fort Bend Subsidence District regulations. The city has commenced a surface water conversion project that involves the construction of transmission lines, groundwater plant improvements and construction of a nine MGD surface water treatment plant (with capability for future expansion to 22 MGD) adjacent to Oyster Creek and Gannoway Lake. The design of the surface water treatment plant was completed in January 2010. The total cost of the conversion project is an estimated $109.5 million, all of which has been entirely funded. Design costs have come in within budget and all construction contracts have been awarded. The estimated completion date for the conversion project is early 2013. Wastewater treatment is provided by the Sugar Land Regional Sewerage System Plant and the South Wastewater Treatment Plant. Both plants are operated by the Brazos River Authority (BRA). The current contract with BRA began in October 2010 and is for three years with two one-year extensions. With a combined wastewater treatment capacity of 16 MGD and sewer flows averaging 8.1 MGD annually over the past five years, there is more than sufficient wastewater treatment capacity remaining to handle city growth.