Sept 27 - Fitch rates Sugar Land, Texas (the city) bonds as follows:
--Approximately $9.2 million waterworks and sewer system revenue refunding
bonds, series 2012A at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The bonds will be sold via negotiation the week of Oct. 1. Bond proceeds will
be used to refund all of the city's series 2002, 2002A and 2005 waterworks and
sewer system revenue bonds and to pay the cost of issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on outstanding waterworks and sewer
system revenue bonds.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured and payable from a first lien on and pledge of the net
revenues of the waterworks and sewer system (the system).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONSISTENTLY STRONG OPERATIONS: Financial performance has been strong,
characterized by high debt service coverage consistently over 2.0 times (x) over
the past five years and good and improving liquidity balances. Financial metrics
are anticipated to remain solid over the next five years.
GOOD PLANNING EFFORTS: The system is highlighted by comprehensive long-range
financial and capital planning.
HIGH DEBT BUT AFFORDABLE RATES: Debt ratios are elevated above the category 'AA'
rating medians and are expected to increase over the long term; however, wealth
levels are above average and rates are relatively low as a percentage of median
household income (MHI), limiting the direct pressure on the rate base.
SOLID SERVICE AREA: The service area, which is located outside of Houston,
exhibits good growth patterns, very strong income metrics, and unemployment
consistently lower than the state and U.S.
CREDIT PROFILE
ABOVE-AVERAGE FINANCIAL PROFILE
The system's historical financial performance has been strong, with net system
revenues producing senior lien coverage of 3.4 times (x) or better from fiscal
2006-2009. Due to increasing debt service costs, senior lien coverage dipped in
fiscal 2010, but rebounded well to over 3.3x in fiscal 2011. Regular rate
adjustments have maintained the system's above-average operating margins,
coupled with increased water consumption in fiscal 2011 related to the Texas
drought also helped to boost cash levels to a solid 464 days in fiscal 2011 from
176 days in fiscal 2008.
Fiscal 2012 estimates and pro forma projections presented by the city appear
sound based on reasonable assumptions and indicate senior lien coverage levels
will remain strong, averaging 2.7x over the fiscal 2012 to 2017 forecast period.
With only 20% of the system capital improvement plan (CIP) anticipated to be
funded from pay-as-you-go, liquidity levels are expected to remain at similar
levels, if not improve, over the forecast period.
DESPITE INCREASES, RATES REMAIN VERY AFFORDABLE
Water and sewer rates are approved by the City Council as part of the budget
process. Effective Jan. 1, 2012, the council approved a 12% increase to the
combined monthly bill. At $68 per month (assuming average water and sewer usage
of 11,000 and 7,000 gallons, respectively), combined charges are very affordable
at 0.8% of MHI.
Rate adjustments are planned for each of the next five years to support debt
service cost increases anticipated from the current and proposed debt issuances.
In spite of planned annual increases to the combined monthly bill of 9% in
fiscal 2013 and 3% in fiscal years 2014-2016, charges are expected to remain
well below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI.
WEAKENING DEBT PROFILE
The system's five-year CIP totals an estimated $47.9 million. Approximately, 80%
of system needs are anticipated to be debt-funded. Needs focus primarily on
rehabilitation and repair, offering some flexibility in terms of project
prioritization.
System debt ratios on a per capita basis are high with outstanding debt per
capita at approximately $1,971 and are forecast to increase above the category
'AA' rating medians in five years. Furthermore, debt amortization is slightly
below-average with principal payout at 35% and 74% in 10 and 20 years,
respectively.
SYSTEM AND SERVICE AREA
The system provides service to an estimated population of approximately 85,000
through 27,000 water and 25,000 wastewater connections. The majority of
customers are residential and there are no customer concentration concerns.
Sugar Land is located approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston in
Fort Bend County. The expansion of US Highway 59, which is the direct route from
Sugar Land to downtown Houston, along with other roadway improvements in and
around the city, has spurred healthy commercial and residential development
activity in recent years. The benefit is evidenced in building permit trends
which point to steady residential building permit activity despite the national
economic slowdown.
City wealth levels are 2.0x state and national averages, and the city's
unemployment rate at 5.5% as of July 2012 is below the county (6.7%), state
(7.5%) and national (8.6%) estimates for the month.
Water supplies are currently derived from the city's 17 wells. The city
currently has a production capacity of 43 million gallons per day (MGD). The
projected ultimate water demand for the city is approximately 24 MGD on average;
thus, water supplies are more than sufficient to meet the city's projected
build-out demand.
The city approved a Groundwater Reduction Plan that outlines the city's
strategies for meeting mandated conversion to non-groundwater sources pursuant
to Fort Bend Subsidence District regulations. The city has commenced a surface
water conversion project that involves the construction of transmission lines,
groundwater plant improvements and construction of a nine MGD surface water
treatment plant (with capability for future expansion to 22 MGD) adjacent to
Oyster Creek and Gannoway Lake.
The design of the surface water treatment plant was completed in January 2010.
The total cost of the conversion project is an estimated $109.5 million, all of
which has been entirely funded. Design costs have come in within budget and all
construction contracts have been awarded. The estimated completion date for the
conversion project is early 2013.
Wastewater treatment is provided by the Sugar Land Regional Sewerage System
Plant and the South Wastewater Treatment Plant. Both plants are operated by the
Brazos River Authority (BRA). The current contract with BRA began in October
2010 and is for three years with two one-year extensions. With a combined
wastewater treatment capacity of 16 MGD and sewer flows averaging 8.1 MGD
annually over the past five years, there is more than sufficient wastewater
treatment capacity remaining to handle city growth.