(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three synthetic CDOs and has withdrawn 11 ratings as follows: Marylebone Road CBO III B.V.: Class A-3: downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating withdrawn Palladium CDO II - Omega series 31: Class A-1E: downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; rating withdrawn Class B-1A: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class B-1U: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class B-2J: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class C-1U: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class C-1J: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class D-1U: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class D-1J: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Class D-1E: rated 'Dsf'; rating withdrawn Corsair (Jersey) No. 3 Limited: Series 1: downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; rating withdrawn The downgrade reflects the settlement of credit events, non-payment of principal or the repurchase of notes at a loss. Outstanding ratings have been withdrawn for all of the transactions above, as none have an outstanding rating above 'Dsf'. Following the settlement of credit events, Palladium CDO II - Omega series 31 Class A-1E has been partially written down. The credit swap and repo agreements have been terminated for Marylebone Road CBO III B.V. All monies held by the issuer have been distributed. However, these were insufficient to fully repay class A-3. Corsair (Jersey) No. 3 Limited has been called. However, series 1 was not repaid in full due to credit events in the reference portfolio. The related transactions are synthetic CDOs referencing portfolios of corporate debt and/or structured finance assets. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)