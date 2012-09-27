Sept 27 - Economic slowdowns and currency fluctuations in Latin America have
prompted new tariffs in and between Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, as well as
rules on local content requirements. Both are affecting the autos and auto
components sector. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks the higher tariffs
and import quotas will influence, if not reduce, trade among the countries,
which in turn could affect auto manufacturers with local production or exports
in the region, said a report published today on RatingsDirect titled,
"Production Locales For Global Auto Manufacturers Could Change Under New Tariffs
And Rules In Brazil, Mexico, And Argentina."
"We think many global manufacturers have chosen to manufacture in several
Latin American countries partly because of free-trade agreements; permanent
additional costs or restrictions could make these companies' manufacturing
footprints less efficient," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Reginaldo
Takara. On the other hand, many automakers we rate have production in certain
countries (for example Brazil) that has benefited from tax incentives. Changes
in tax incentives--retroactively or prospectively--will be another factor for
automakers to consider when assessing the economic efficiency of their
manufacturing footprint.
The changes in the rules on local content and tariffs in and between Brazil,
Mexico, and Argentina haven't yet had a major impact on automakers' credit
quality, in our view. In fact, we think that industry sales levels and
individual company market share in each country are generally a more important
credit factor. Keeping an eye on the extent of excess capacity that could
arise in Brazil and making adjustments to production will be important to the
credit quality of global automakers operating there.
