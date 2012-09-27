Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'AA+/F1' rating to the $200,000,000 New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority (NYW), water and sewer system second resolution revenue bonds adjustable rate fiscal 2013 series AA consisting of: --$50,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-1 adjustable rate bonds; --$150,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-2 adjustable rate bonds; In addition, Fitch affirms the long-term rating on the following outstanding NYW bonds: --$8.2 billion first general resolution revenue bonds at 'AA+'; --$19.7 billion second general resolution revenue bonds at 'AA+'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY LONG-TERM RATING DRIVERS SOUND LEGAL PROTECTIONS: NYW's primary credit strength is its legal structure, including its status as a bankruptcy-remote issuer, providing substantial protection to bondholders from potential operating risks associated with the utility system and New York City (the city). REGIONAL PROVIDER OF AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The combined system provides an essential service to a large and diverse service area and benefits from an abundant, high-quality water supply exempt from expensive filtration requirements and transmission costs. WELL-MANAGED CAPITAL PROGRAM: Sophisticated capital planning efforts have helped achieve compliance with large, costly, mandated regulatory projects aiding the timely implementation of the large capital improvement plan (CIP). INDEPENDENT RATE-SETTING AUTHORITY: Strong financial management and a proven ability to independently raise rates are reflected in consistently solid financial results, despite ongoing volatility in demand. HIGHLY LEVERAGED SYSTEM: Debt levels are high as a result of having to comply with environmental mandates and maintain a large urban system and its aging assets. Sizeable debt plans programmed into the current capital plan will keep debt levels elevated for the long term. IMPROVED COLLECTIONS: Below-average collection rates persist, although the implementation of payment incentives and strong enforcement mechanisms continue to yield positive results in recent years. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION INABILITY TO MAINTAIN SUFFICIENT RATES: Failure to achieve rate hikes sufficient to ensure adequate financial margins and maintain current debt service coverage levels on senior and subordinate lien obligations would be viewed negatively. DEBT LEVELS EXCEEDING PROJECTIONS: Escalation of debt levels beyond what is currently included in the five-year financial forecast. For more information on Fitch's long-term rating on NYW, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City Muni Water Finance Authority's $458MM Revs 'AA+' dated June 15, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The short-term 'F1' rating for each subseries is based on the liquidity support of two separate standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) under which each of the following banks provide liquidity support for a separate subseries: PNC Bank, National Association (PNC, rated 'A+/F1' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) for the series AA-1 bonds; and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., acting through its New York Branch (BTMU, 'A-/F1'; Stable Outlook), for the series AA-2 bonds. The short-term 'F1' rating assigned to each series of the bonds will expire on Oct. 2, 2015, the stated expiration date of the respective SBPAs, unless such dates are extended, or upon any earlier termination of the respective SBPAs, all in accordance with their terms. The SBPAs provide for the payment of the principal component of purchase price plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest calculated at a maximum rate of 9%, based on a year of 365 days for tendered bonds as follows: with respect to the series AA-1 bonds the PNC SBPA will provide liquidity support during the daily and weekly rate modes and with respect to the series AA-2, the BTMU SBPA will provide liquidity support only in the weekly rate mode, in each case in the event that the proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase price following an optional or mandatory tender. The SBPAs will expire on the earliest of: Oct. 2, 2015, the scheduled termination date, unless such date is extended; conversion to a rate mode other than (i) the daily, two-day or weekly rate with respect to the PNC SBPA or (ii) the weekly mode with respect to the BTMU SBPA; or the occurrence of certain other events of default which result in a mandatory tender or other termination events related to the credit of the bonds which result in an automatic and immediate termination. The short-term ratings assigned to each series of bonds will expire on the expiration or prior termination of the SBPA. The short-term ratings may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of the bonds or the short-term rating of the banks providing the SBPA. The remarketing agent for the series AA-1 bonds is PNC Capital Markets and Barclays Capital Inc. for the series AA-2 bonds. The bonds are expected to be delivered on or about Oct. 4, 2012. The series AA-1 bonds will be issued in the daily rate mode and the series AA-2 will be issued in the weekly rate mode. Each series of bonds can be converted to a daily, two-day, weekly, commercial paper, flexible or fixed rate. While bonds bear interest in the daily, two-day or weekly rate mode, interest is paid on the 15th calendar day of each month, commencing Oct. 15, 2012. Holders of bonds bearing interest in the daily, two-day and weekly rate modes may tender their bonds for purchase with the requisite prior notice. The tender agent is obligated to make timely draws on the respective SBPAs to pay purchase price in the event of insufficient remarketing proceeds, and in connection with the expiration or termination of the respective SBPAs, except in the case of the credit-related events permitting immediate termination or suspension of the respective SBPA. Funds drawn under the SBPAs are held uninvested, and are free from any lien prior to that of the bondholders. Bonds are subject to a mandatory tender: (1) on each interest rate mode conversion date; (2) on each interest reset date for bonds in the commercial paper and flexible rate modes; (3) upon the expiration or earlier termination of the SBPA and (4) on any substitution of an SBPA which results in a reduction or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to the bonds. Optional redemption provisions also apply to the bonds pursuant to the terms of the documents. Bond proceeds will be used by NYW to refund commercial paper notes and to fund capital improvements to the water and sewer system. Contact: Primary Analyst Ronald P. McGovern Senior Director +1-212-908-0513 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Linda Friedman Senior Director +1-212-908-0727 Committee Chairperson Trudy Zibit Managing Director +1-212-908-0689 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 3, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Variable Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support' (Feb. 1, 2012); --'U.S. Municipal Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training