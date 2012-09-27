Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Parsippany, N.J.-based generic pharmaceutical company Watson Pharmaceuticals
Inc.'s $3.9 billion senior unsecured notes offering its 'BBB'
issue-level rating. The company will issue the notes in three tranches maturing
in 2017, 2022, and 2042, respectively.
Market conditions will determine the coupons and amounts of the various
tranches. The senior unsecured notes will rank equally with the company's
existing and future senior unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness. Proceeds
will partially fund the previously announced purchase of unrated Iceland-based
Actavis Group hf. for about EUR4.25 billion in cash. Following the announcement
of this acquisition in April 2012, we affirmed our ratings on Watson and
revised our outlook to negative, reflecting the integration risk inherent to
the acquisition.
Our 'BBB' rating on Watson reflects our expectation of a rapid expansion of
EBITDA from the acquired operations. We expect leverage measures to rapidly
decline from peak levels to values more consistent with an "intermediate"
(according to our criteria) financial risk profile. The acquisition of
Actavis, including transaction fees, is being financed with almost $6 billion
in new borrowings, raising the pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio to an estimated
4.1x. Our expectations for 2013 are for debt to EBITDA to fall to just under
3x, a level consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile. We expect
this measure to continue to decline throughout 2014.
The acquisition of rapidly growing Actavis hf. expands Watson's revenues by
about 50% and its key generic prescription pharmaceuticals business by over
70%. In addition, the acquisition will more than double Watson's international
operations, adding a strong presence in fast-growing central and western
European regions. While the benefits of the acquisition to Watson's global
reach and market rank are substantial, we believe that they are insufficient
to change our view of the business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect
operational performance to reflect the launch of new generic products, the
entry of several competitors to Watson's generic version of Lipitor and
acquisitions. A pipeline of branded products and efforts to enter the
biosimilars market are unlikely to have a material operating impact for
several years. Still, Watson's well-established position in the highly
competitive generic drug industry as well as its measured participation in the
ongoing industry consolidation are strong supports.
RATINGS LIST
Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/--
New Rating
Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$3.9 billion notes due 2017, 2022, and 2042 BBB