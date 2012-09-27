Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings believes a softening outlook for heavy equipment
sales to the global mining and construction industries could eventually lead to
moderately weaker credit metrics for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and could
potentially have the same effect on other companies with similar exposure to
these industrial customers. Weakening demand for construction and mining-related
equipment underscores continuing signs of slowing global economic growth. Rising
mining costs in Australia as well as softening demand have resulted in
rationalization and project delays that will impact mining equipment volume. In
the U.S., coal mining is suffering from near-term competition from extremely low
natural gas prices and producers are redeploying equipment and cutting capital
spending.
Mining represents the majority of CAT's Resource Industries segment, which
generates approximately 30% of Machinery and Power Systems (M&PS) revenue. We
believe muted demand in the mining industry could temper near-term benefits from
Caterpillar's integration of Bucyrus which was acquired last year. CAT is also
integrating other previous acquisitions, including MWM Holding GmbH and ERA
Mining Machinery Limited. While risks to CAT's financial performance have
increased, the Rating Outlook continues to be Stable, reflecting CAT's strong
operating profile, large market share, effective product development, and
financial flexibility.
CAT has reduced leverage since the Bucyrus acquisition was completed in mid 2011
(debt/EBITDA was 1.1x at June 30, 2012 at M&PS), but benefits of the
transaction, including cost improvements and using CAT engines and other
components in Bucyrus' equipment, may occur more slowly if demand declines
further for coal, metals, and other commodities. Mining companies have postponed
large projects and reduced capital spending plans that drive sales of mining
trucks and other equipment produced by CAT. Other concerns that surround demand
for CAT's equipment include slower economic growth in China that has reduced
excavator sales by as much as 30%-40%, the increasing use of natural gas that is
replacing coal consumption in the U.S., and construction activity that remains
at low levels in developed regions.
Fitch estimates free cash flow (FCF) at M&PS could decline by approximately half
for all of 2012 from $2.8 billion in 2011, reflecting larger planned pension
contributions (including voluntary contributions) and an increase in capital
expenditures expected in 2012. (Fitch excludes from FCF changes in accounts
receivable purchased by Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation.)
However, cash flow could benefit from steps taken by CAT to adjust or delay the
pace of capital expenditures. Also, an improvement in inventory turnover could
generate additional cash in a weak operating environment.
Our primary credit concerns for CAT revolve around volume in the mining business
and the effectiveness of its realignments and cost reductions following
completed acquisitions. We note that CAT has made significant operating
improvements during the past few years that should enable it to cope effectively
with a moderate slowdown. Also, the substantial amount of aftermarket business
acquired with Bucyrus mitigates CAT's exposure to equipment sales. However,
margins and cash flow could be sensitive to a sustained or significant economic
downturn and economic trends in CAT's mining and construction markets will be
especially important in the near term.
CAT is not alone in noting heightened risks associated with a global slowdown.
Transportation bellwethers Maersk, FedEx, and Norfolk Southern have all
cautioned in recent weeks that slowing growth in China, in addition to ongoing
uncertainty in Europe and risks related to the U.S. fiscal cliff, will affect
future earnings. We forecast China's 2012 growth at 7.8%, trimmed down in June
from our 8.0% expectation, reflecting the release of data showing real GDP grew
7.6% year-over-year in Q212. We expect some modest quasifiscal stimulus to raise
growth towards 8.0% by year end and to support growth of about 8.2% in 2013,
followed by 7.5% in 2014.
Taking into consideration recent monetary policy interventions by the Federal
Reserve, European Ccentral Bank, and Bank of Japan, we project that economic
growth in the major advanced economies will remain sluggish at 1.0% in 2012,
followed by only a modest acceleration to 1.4% in 2013 and 2.0% in 2014. Our
global growth forecast is 2.1% for 2012, 2.6% in 2013, and 3.0% in 2014.
For a complete listing of CAT and CFSC ratings, please see our website
www.fitchratings.com. Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook, released today, is
also available there.