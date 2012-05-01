(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published the following criteria
articles during April 2012. Articles appear in chronological order. All are
available on www.globalcreditportal.com and www.standardandpoors.com. For more
information, contact the analysts listed on the articles.
Criteria | Structured Finance | CDOs: CDOs And Pooled TOBs Backed By U.S.
Municipal Debt; Methodology And Assumptions (April 3, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is updating its methodology and assumptions for rating
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and pooled tender option
bonds backed by pools of U.S. municipal debt. The criteria apply to all new
and existing cash flow, synthetic, and hybrid CDOs of U.S. municipal debt
transactions that either physically hold or synthetically reference (i.e.,
sell protection on) diversified pools of U.S. municipal securities. These
criteria apply to both static and managed portfolios, subject to the
investment guidelines outlined in their applicable documents.
Criteria | Governments | U.S. Public Finance: Idaho School Bond Standing
Appropriation Credit Enhancement: Methodology And Assumptions (April 5, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is communicating its methodology and assumptions for rating
bonds covered by the Idaho School Bond "Guaranty" program, which we consider a
form of state standing appropriation credit enhancement. The enhancement is
available to qualifying school districts in the state under Idaho Code
33-5304. We are publishing this article to help market participants understand
our approach to reviewing credit quality under the program, which provides
credit enhancement to specific obligations rather than all of a district's
obligations of a particular type.
Criteria | Structured Finance | RMBS: Updated Assumptions For Liquidation
Timelines In The U.S. Residential Mortgage Market (April 13, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is updating its assumptions for liquidation timelines in the
U.S. residential mortgage market. We are publishing this article to help
market participants better understand our approach to reviewing U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities. We periodically update our market
outlook and assumptions in response to changes in the housing market.
Criteria | Structured Finance | CDOs: U.S. Cash Flow CDOs Of Bank Trust
Preferred Securities: Updated Methodology And Assumptions (April 16, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is updating the assumptions and methodology it uses to rate
U.S. cash flow collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) backed by pools of trust
preferred securities. This update follows a review of the performance of the
underlying bank trust preferred securities through the recent economic cycle,
as well as certain banking regulatory changes.
Criteria | Structured Finance | RMBS: Mortgage Originator Review Criteria For
U.S. RMBS (April 17, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is updating and clarifying its methodology for reviewing
originators of residential mortgage collateral included in U.S. residential
mortgage-backed securities transactions. We are publishing this article to
help market participants better understand our approach to reviewing mortgage
originators. The criteria apply to U.S. mortgage originators that originate
prime, Alternative-A (Alt-A), home equity lines of credit (HELOC), and
subprime loan collateral.
Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating
The Global Midstream Energy Industry (April 18, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is refining its criteria for the global midstream energy
industry. We are publishing this article to help market participants better
understand the key credit factors in this industry. These criteria apply
globally to ratings on issuers in the midstream energy industry and to ratings
on diversified energy companies with material midstream operations, except for
rate-based midstream assets that regulated utilities own. In these cases, our
criteria on regulated utilities apply.
Criteria | Structured Finance | Covered Bonds: Assumptions For Classifying
Australian Covered Bonds (April 19, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is adapting its assumptions for the categorization of
Australian covered bond programs and the assignment of target asset spreads
for Australian prime residential mortgage loans. These are part of our
methodology for assessing asset-liability mismatch risk in covered bonds. We
are publishing this article to help market participants better understand our
approach to reviewing Australian covered bonds.
Criteria | Structured Finance | Covered Bonds: Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target
Asset Spreads (April 24, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is updating some of its target asset spreads for cover pools
of residential and commercial mortgage loans and public sector assets. In
addition, we are clarifying the methodology for periodically adjusting these
assumptions. The criteria apply to all existing and new covered bond programs
globally when the ALMM criteria apply.
Criteria | Structured Finance | RMBS: U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised
For May 2012 And Thereafter (April 30, 2012)
Standard & Poor's is publishing its revised interest rate assumptions for U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The RMBS group and other
analytical groups within Standard & Poor's will use these interest rate
assumptions in their respective analyses. We are publishing this article to
help market participants better understand our approach to analyzing these
types of securitizations.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)