May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published the following criteria articles during April 2012. Articles appear in chronological order. All are available on www.globalcreditportal.com and www.standardandpoors.com. For more information, contact the analysts listed on the articles. Criteria | Structured Finance | CDOs: CDOs And Pooled TOBs Backed By U.S. Municipal Debt; Methodology And Assumptions (April 3, 2012) Standard & Poor's is updating its methodology and assumptions for rating collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and pooled tender option bonds backed by pools of U.S. municipal debt. The criteria apply to all new and existing cash flow, synthetic, and hybrid CDOs of U.S. municipal debt transactions that either physically hold or synthetically reference (i.e., sell protection on) diversified pools of U.S. municipal securities. These criteria apply to both static and managed portfolios, subject to the investment guidelines outlined in their applicable documents. Criteria | Governments | U.S. Public Finance: Idaho School Bond Standing Appropriation Credit Enhancement: Methodology And Assumptions (April 5, 2012) Standard & Poor's is communicating its methodology and assumptions for rating bonds covered by the Idaho School Bond "Guaranty" program, which we consider a form of state standing appropriation credit enhancement. The enhancement is available to qualifying school districts in the state under Idaho Code 33-5304. We are publishing this article to help market participants understand our approach to reviewing credit quality under the program, which provides credit enhancement to specific obligations rather than all of a district's obligations of a particular type. Criteria | Structured Finance | RMBS: Updated Assumptions For Liquidation Timelines In The U.S. Residential Mortgage Market (April 13, 2012) Standard & Poor's is updating its assumptions for liquidation timelines in the U.S. residential mortgage market. We are publishing this article to help market participants better understand our approach to reviewing U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. We periodically update our market outlook and assumptions in response to changes in the housing market. Criteria | Structured Finance | CDOs: U.S. Cash Flow CDOs Of Bank Trust Preferred Securities: Updated Methodology And Assumptions (April 16, 2012) Standard & Poor's is updating the assumptions and methodology it uses to rate U.S. cash flow collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) backed by pools of trust preferred securities. This update follows a review of the performance of the underlying bank trust preferred securities through the recent economic cycle, as well as certain banking regulatory changes. Criteria | Structured Finance | RMBS: Mortgage Originator Review Criteria For U.S. RMBS (April 17, 2012) Standard & Poor's is updating and clarifying its methodology for reviewing originators of residential mortgage collateral included in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities transactions. We are publishing this article to help market participants better understand our approach to reviewing mortgage originators. The criteria apply to U.S. mortgage originators that originate prime, Alternative-A (Alt-A), home equity lines of credit (HELOC), and subprime loan collateral. Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry (April 18, 2012) Standard & Poor's is refining its criteria for the global midstream energy industry. We are publishing this article to help market participants better understand the key credit factors in this industry. These criteria apply globally to ratings on issuers in the midstream energy industry and to ratings on diversified energy companies with material midstream operations, except for rate-based midstream assets that regulated utilities own. In these cases, our criteria on regulated utilities apply. Criteria | Structured Finance | Covered Bonds: Assumptions For Classifying Australian Covered Bonds (April 19, 2012) Standard & Poor's is adapting its assumptions for the categorization of Australian covered bond programs and the assignment of target asset spreads for Australian prime residential mortgage loans. These are part of our methodology for assessing asset-liability mismatch risk in covered bonds. We are publishing this article to help market participants better understand our approach to reviewing Australian covered bonds. Criteria | Structured Finance | Covered Bonds: Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads (April 24, 2012) Standard & Poor's is updating some of its target asset spreads for cover pools of residential and commercial mortgage loans and public sector assets. In addition, we are clarifying the methodology for periodically adjusting these assumptions. The criteria apply to all existing and new covered bond programs globally when the ALMM criteria apply. Criteria | Structured Finance | RMBS: U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter (April 30, 2012) Standard & Poor's is publishing its revised interest rate assumptions for U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The RMBS group and other analytical groups within Standard & Poor's will use these interest rate assumptions in their respective analyses. We are publishing this article to help market participants better understand our approach to analyzing these types of securitizations.