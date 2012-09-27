Sept 27 - Overview
-- U.S.-based industrial heat tracing products and services provider
Thermon Groups Holdings Inc., parent company of Thermon Industries Inc.,
completed a secondary stock offering of 10 million shares.
-- We believe the Thermon's financial policies will be less aggressive as
a result of the reduced stake of the company's private equity sponsors.
-- We are raising the ratings on Thermon, including the corporate credit
rating, one notch to 'BB-' and removing them from CreditWatch.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of financial policies
consistent with the higher rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the ratings on
San Marcos, Texas-based Thermon Industries Inc., including the corporate
credit rating, one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We also removed the ratings from
CreditWatch where we placed them with positive implications on Sept. 21, 2012.
The outlook is stable.
We raised the rating on Thermon's $210 million senior secured notes to 'BB-'
(the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating remains '3',
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery in a payment default scenario.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that the private equity sponsors' smaller stake
of the company will result in less aggressive financial policies. We believe
that the company will maintain credit measures that are consistent with the
'BB-' rating, including total debt to EBITDA of about 4x.
The ratings reflect Thermon's "weak" business risk profile, which includes
limited product and end market diversity, and "aggressive" financial risk
profile. We expect the company to benefit from stable global demand for
Thermon's products from industrial and energy end markets. We also expect the
company to maintain an operating margin (before depreciation and amortization) of at least 20%. This should result in debt to EBITDA of about 2x,
better than the approximately 4x we consider appropriate for the rating. Our
fiscal 2013 forecast assumes good demand for Thermon's products and services
in oil, gas, power and chemical markets, resulting in high-single-digit growth
in revenue. The company should be able to reduce inventory now that its new
manufacturing facility is complete. This, in addition to modest capital
expenditures, should result in free cash flow generation of about $40 million.
We expect Thermon to maintain a leading position in the roughly $1 billion
market for industrial electric heat-tracing products and services. Heat
tracing is the external application of heat to pipes, tanks, and
instrumentation to maintain a certain temperature of the fluid or gas being
processed. The company is likely to continue to manufacture heat-tracing
cables and assemble ancillary components, representing minimal product
diversity. It also is likely to continue to provide design and engineering
services; turnkey solutions; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to
heat-tracing systems. Thermon has limited end-market diversity. About
two-thirds of its revenues come from the oil and gas industry. Other end
markets include chemical, power, and commercial.
We believe Thermon's revenues will continue to be tied to the cyclical capital
expenditures of customers in these markets. The industrial electric
heat-tracing industry is concentrated, with the top two players making up a
large portion of the market. Thermon competes with larger, well-capitalized
Tyco International Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2), which has the most extensive
installed base globally and is likely to keep its top position in the market.
The integral nature of Thermon's recurring maintenance services for a
facility's operation partly offsets these risks. This, along with the
relatively small portion of total facility expense that a heat-tracing system
makes up, insulates the company somewhat from end-market cyclicality.
Global energy demands should enable Thermon to maintain its good geographic
diversity. Currently more than half of its revenues come from outside of the
U.S. Increased energy exploration in arctic climates, such as northern Canada
and Russia, could benefit the company. Thermon's cost structure is somewhat
flexible, allowing it to maintain an operating margin of approximately 20%
through the recent recession. We expect the company to maintain an operating
margin greater than 20% over the next couple of years.
We consider Thermon's financial risk profile "aggressive." The company used
part of the proceeds from its 2011 IPO to reduce debt. This, in addition to
good operating performance, has resulted in the ratio of total debt (including
operating leases) to EBITDA decreasing to 1.7x and funds from operations (FFO)
increasing to 34% of debt as of June 30, 2012. For the ratings, we expect
total debt to EBITDA of about 4x and FFO to total debt of about 20%. We expect
the company to make acquisitions using accumulated cash and incremental debt,
which could result in leverage returning to more than 4x. In April 2010, Code
Hennessy & Simmons LLC (CHS) acquired Thermon, partly with $210 million in
senior secured notes. CHS and its affiliates now own about 20% of the company.
Liquidity
We believe Thermon has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the
near term, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has minimal
upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of Thermon's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to
18 months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%; and
-- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
The company had $14 million in cash and $27 million available on its $40
million asset-based loan facility as of June 30, 2012. Working capital swings
are limited, and capital expenditures average about 3% of revenues, which
should support modest but stable free cash flow generation. We expect that
Thermon will maintain sufficient headroom under the springing financial
covenant defined in its revolver.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Thermon,
to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Our expectation of stability in most of Thermon's end
markets and the company's debt reduction support the ratings. We could lower
the ratings if a cyclical downturn in Thermon's end markets resulted in fewer
heat-tracing projects and weak operating performance. For example, declining
exploration in harsh climates could lower earnings, resulting in FFO to debt
of less than 15%. We could also lower the ratings if the company pursues a
more aggressive financial policy than we expect. For instance, if the company
pursues debt-funded acquisitions that result in leverage above 4x for an
extended period, we could lower the ratings. The company's weak business
profile limits the prospect of an upgrade.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Thermon Industries Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
Senior Secured BB- B+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 3 3
