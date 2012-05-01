(The following statement was released by the rating agency

Overview

-- U.S. adult entertainment company Playboy Enterprises is undergoing operational restructuring as it attempts to transform itself into a primarily brand management and licensing company.

-- We see the risk that its compliance with covenants will come under pressure in the first half of 2012.

-- We have placed our 'B-' rating for the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects our view that financial risk significantly increases with its covenant compliance exposure. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed its 'B-' corporate credit rating for Chicago, Ill.-based Playboy Enterprises Inc., along with its 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing is based on our expectation that Playboy is at risk of violating its one-time minimum EBITDA covenant at the end of the second quarter of 2012 as the company continues its restructuring. The minimum EBITDA covenant requires that the company generate at least $45 million of EBITDA during the first half of 2012 on an annualized basis. In the event that a breach occurs, the sponsor would be permitted to provide a cash infusion of $10 million to cure the default. In addition, the company has not delivered its audited financial statements within the time frame stipulated by its credit agreement, and now must do so within a defined grace period. CreditWatch We could lower the rating if we conclude that Playboy will not deliver its audited financials imminently by May 11. Assuming that it does complete the audit process, we could still lower the rating if it becomes apparent that the company will breach the minimum EBITDA covenant. We expect to closely follow developments and discuss with management early in the second half the progress it made with its licensing and sponsorship strategy. Related Criteria And Research

To From Playboy Enterprises Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B-

Recovery Rating* 3 3 *Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially changing in the future.