Overview -- Multifamily housing fundamentals remain favorable in most of Post Properties' Sunbelt and Mid-Atlantic submarkets. -- We raised our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the REIT to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and revised the outlook to stable from positive. -- The rating actions acknowledge the company's strong operating performance and recently strengthened credit metrics, which we believe the company will sustain at current or stronger levels through future cycles. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest leverage and continued strengthening in cash flow and credit metrics over the next two years. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Post Properties Inc. (Post) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, we raised our rating on Post's preferred shares to 'BB+' from 'BB'. We also revised our ratings outlook to stable from positive. These actions affect roughly $280 million of rated debt and $43 million of rated preferred stock (see list). Rationale The upgrade acknowledges Post's strong operating performance and recently strengthened credit metrics, which we believe the REIT will sustain at current or stronger levels through future business and development cycles. Post strengthened its credit metrics during the first half of 2012 by modestly reducing leverage, reporting strong organic growth, and refinancing maturing debt with lower-cost issuance. The company also continued to fund its recently expanded development pipeline predominantly with equity. We expect that maintenance of modest leverage and EBITDA contributions from the lease-up of development projects and organic growth, in tandem with potentially favorable debt refinancing opportunities, will further strengthen Post's cash flow and credit metrics over the next two years. Our ratings on Post reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is characterized by a moderately sized portfolio of high-end apartment communities that is concentrated in predominantly favorable Sunbelt and Mid-Atlantic submarkets. Our satisfactory business risk profile assessment also acknowledges the company's recently expanded development pipeline; however, we believe the company's stated intention to continue funding this growth predominantly with proceeds from condo sales and equity partially mitigates this risk. We consider Post's financial risk profile "intermediate," based on modest leverage, adequate liquidity, and recently strengthened fixed-charge coverage (FCC). Atlanta, Ga.-based Post is a $3.6 billion total market capitalization multifamily REIT, with interests in 59 communities containing 21,982 units, including partial (25%-35%) interests in four unconsolidated communities, containing 1,471 units. Post's portfolio is concentrated in mostly low-barrier Sunbelt and Mid-Atlantic markets, where single-family housing affordability is high and new multifamily supply risk is meaningful, in our view. Atlanta (25.7% of second quarter ended June 30, 2012 net operating income {NOI}), Washington, D.C. (19.5%), Dallas (19.2%), Tampa (10.7%), and Charlotte (6.2%) represent Post's largest markets. However, this concentration is partially mitigated by favorable submarket positions within its major markets and the high-end quality of Post's portfolio, which we believe caters more to a "rent by choice" demographic, than most competing product. We believe Post intends to continue growing its portfolio via development (with a budgeted cost of up to 15% of assets) and to a lesser extent, via discretionary acquisitions within its existing geographic footprint. At second quarter-end, the company's development pipeline had a cost of $300 million, with $138 million left to complete. This pipeline included one community in Washington, D.C. ($89 million cost) in lease-up (20% leased), two communities in Austin and Houston ($63 million aggregate cost) with estimated delivery dates in third-quarter 2012, and two communities in Orlando and Raleigh ($114 million aggregate cost) with estimated delivery dates in first-quarter 2013. We note that Post commenced a development project in Houston ($34 million cost) during the second quarter and acquired a three-year-old community (for $74 million) in Charlotte subsequent to second quarter-end. We believe Post may add up to two projects (in Atlanta, Dallas, Raleigh, or Tampa) to its current development pipeline over the next few quarters. The ramp up in development increases Post's business risk in our view. However, the expected size of the pipeline, the location of the projects (within existing core markets), and the nature of the funding (largely equity financed) partially mitigates this risk. Operating performance within Post's same-store portfolio remained strong during the second quarter, marked by 10.4% NOI growth, which modestly exceeded our expectation and the company's rated peer group average (7.0%). A 7.8% increase in same-store revenue (from a 100 basis point rise in average economic occupancy to 96.1% and 6.5% higher average monthly rent of $1,341 per unit) offset a 3.9% increase in same-store expense (predominantly from a 14.4% rise in real estate taxes and fees and 11.5% higher insurance expense). Same-store rent growth was strong (up 7%-9%) in all of Post's markets, except for Washington, D.C. (up 3.0%), which we believe is experiencing weakening economic conditions and New York (up 2.5%), where certain properties are subject to rent control provisions. Post strengthened its credit metrics during the first half of 2012, in part, by modestly reducing leverage and refinancing $96 million 5.45% senior unsecured notes that came due with draws on its recently sourced $300 million term-loan (fixed-to maturity at 3.44%). Leverage, as defined by debt-plus-preferred stock-to-undepreciated real estate, dipped to 35% (from 36% at year-end 2011), while debt-plus-preferred stock-to-annualized EBITDA declined to 5.7x (from 5.9x), and FCC strengthened to 2.9x (from 2.5x). We believe these metrics will continue to strengthen in a similar fashion over the next two years. Our revised base-case scenario analysis contemplates earlier-noted external growth and same-store NOI growth of 7.0% in 2012 and 5.0% in 2013. We also assume $189 million in aggregate consolidated debt (20% of total debt), which has a weighted average cost of 6.1% and matures in 2013, is refinanced at 5.0%. Under this scenario, we estimate that debt-plus-preferred stock to EBITDA will remain below 6.0x and FCC will improve to above 3.0x next year. Under this scenario, we also estimate that coverage of all fixed charges (including the common dividend) will remain comfortably above 1.3x. Liquidity Post's liquidity profile is adequate, in our view. We base our assessment on the following: -- We believe the company's sources of liquidity will cover its nondiscretionary liquidity needs by 1.2x or more through 2013. -- As of July 27, 2012, Post had $39 million cash and cash equivalents and $329 million available on its combined $330 million unsecured revolvers that mature in 2016. We also estimate that the company will generate $130 million-$140 million in annual funds from operations (FFO). -- Post faces a $130 million 6.30% senior unsecured note maturity in June 2013 and has an estimated $138 million left to complete its current development pipeline. We also estimate that the company will annually incur $55 million-$65 million in common and preferred dividend distributions, $25 million-$30 million in portfolio maintenance capital expenditures, and $4 million in regularly scheduled principal amortization. -- We believe Post may fund the bulk of its external growth with proceeds from condominium unit sales ($40 million book value at second quarter-end) and common equity issued through its at-the-market equity programs (4.1 million share remaining on July 27, 2012); however, we do not incorporate this view into our liquidity assessment. As noted earlier, we believe the company could pursue additional discretionary investments through 2013. We also note that Post faces $53 million in nonrecourse mortgage balloon maturities through 2013. -- We believe Post would remain in compliance with the financial maintenance covenants governing its revolvers and unsecured bonds, if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from its current level. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Post will continue to maintain modest leverage and strengthen its cash flow and credit metrics from the lease-up of development projects and organic growth, in tandem with potentially favorable debt refinancing opportunities, over the next two years. An upgrade is unlikely in the near-intermediate term, given the company's increased development appetite and higher portfolio concentration relative to larger, more diversified, higher-rated peers. At the same time, we see limited downside risk to the ratings, given our expectations for favorable fundamentals to continue. However, ratings would come under pressure if the company shifts its financial policy such that it materially deviates from our expectations, if EBITDA declines (perhaps because of a large development stumble) such that FCC drops below 2.5x, liquidity becomes constrained, or coverage of all fixed charges (including the common dividend) dips below 1.0x. 