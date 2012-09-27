Sept 27 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. and Canada Second-Quarter 2012
Wireless Metrics (Data Strategies Diverge)Sept 27 - According to Fitch Ratings' latest telecom special report released
today, both Verizon Wireless and AT&T Wireless have adopted relatively similar
premium-priced data share plans reflecting their leading market positions. While
the new share data plans offer greater flexibility, consumers pay for increased
data consumption which should drive greater revenues particularly as consumers
uptake higher speed 4G LTE data services. Early industry evidence suggests that
consumers materially increase their data consumption when upgrading to LTE
devices.
Fitch believes the new data share plans could also result in even stickier
customers for the majority of their subscriber base, as consumers attach more
devices to these plans thus creating further barriers to churn. Postpaid churn
rates for the industry have declined since 2009 driven by increased smartphone
penetration levels.
Unlimited plans remain a key differentiator for some operators that are willing
to embrace the simplicity of the offering to subscribers, despite the risk of
network quality issues and elevated capital requirements. Fitch believes the
willingness of operators to offer unlimited data plans is a strong reflection of
competitive weakness. Whether companies can continue to offer unlimited plans in
the longer-term as consumers significantly increase data usage remains a
question.
The special report 'U.S. and Canada Second-Quarter 2012 Wireless Metrics' is
available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This report examines
various topical industry issues. The report also aggregates numerous operational
and financial measures representing more than 90% of industry subscribers,
including key metrics for gross additions, subscriber growth, ARPU, revenue,
profitability and capital spending.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.