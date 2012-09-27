Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Toronto-based Norbord Inc. to stable from negative. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on Norbord, including our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- The outlook revision reflects what we consider positive trends in the North American housing construction markets, reflected in higher oriented strand board prices and increased demand. -- We expect these trends to continue as we believe U.S. housing starts will hit 920,000 in 2013. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Toronto-based oriented strand board (OSB) producer Norbord Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Norbord. We base the outlook revision on what we consider positive trends in the North American housing construction markets, reflected in higher OSB prices and increased demand. We expect these trends to continue as we believe U.S. housing starts will hit 920,000 in 2013. Rationale The ratings on Norbord reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's fair business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. We believe that Norbord's competitive advantages are in its low-cost, highly efficient operating mills; its market position as the third-largest North American OSB producer; strong liquidity; and geographic diversification to housing construction markets in the U.K. and northern Europe. These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by Norbord's exposure to the cyclical U.S. housing construction market, its aggressively leveraged capital structure, and its exposure to commodity-type product with little to no pricing power. As the second-largest OSB producer in the world, Norbord has an annual capacity of more than 5 billion square feet. The company also produces other wood products such as particleboard and medium density fiberboard. Its operating facilities are located primarily in North America and about one-quarter of its capacity is in Europe. In our opinion, Norbord's business risk profile reflects its production of commodity product and operations in a highly cyclical industry that is dependent on the U.S. housing construction market. While the company has shifted its strategy and is selling more of its product through do-it-yourself stores, resulting in improved sales volumes, it remains exposed to OSB prices, which are primarily driven by the U.S. housing construction market. While housing starts in the U.S. bottomed out in 2009, recovery has been slower than expected, with 760,000 starts expected for 2012 and 920,000 starts for 2013, well below the historical average of 1.5 million starts. In the wake of the collapse, inefficient high-cost mills have been idled, and the sector's demand-to-capacity ratio has improved to just under 0.9x. Actual starts year-to-date in 2012 are 22% higher than in 2011 and have resulted in OSB price increases of about 18% in the first half of 2012, and substantial increases in third-quarter 2012. We expect prices to stabilize by fourth quarter and, absent a decline in U.S. housing construction, price declines will likely occur when idled capacity brought online outpaces increased demand, which we expect in 2013. Standard & Poor's continues to view the long-term fundamentals of the North America housing construction positively. As such, we believe Norbord, as one of the lowest-cost OSB producers in North America, will be able to generate strong cash flows when demand and pricing do return to more normal levels. The company has invested in its assets through its margin improvement program, which should keep it cost-competitive relative to some of the new mills that have been built in the past few years. We consider the company's financial risk profile aggressive. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt is US$543 million as of June 30, 2012, and includes US$31 million of off-balance-sheet adjustments (operating leases and underfunded pension obligations), and US$240 million adjustment for the bond repayment that was due in July and financed through bonds issued in June. Norbord's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is 7.3x and its adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is 66%. In our baseline scenario, we have assumed the following: -- Housing starts of 760,000 in 2012, 920,000 in 2013, and 1.23 million in 2014; -- Operations running at full capacity in the medium term, with idled capacity returning online by mid-2014; -- Revenue growth of 14% in 2012, stabilizing to single-digit growth thereafter; -- Gross margins increasing to 15% in 2012, more than double the 6% earned in 2011--higher margins reflect higher OSB selling prices; and -- Capital expenditures of about US$25 million in 2012. Based on our forecasts, we expect leverage to improve to about 3.6x by year-end 2012, and improve to 3.0x by 2013. Current cash flow protection, as measured through the adjusted funds from operations-to-debt ratio on a rolling 12-month basis, is at 6%; however, we expect it to increase to about 22% by year-end 2012, with gradual improvements thereafter. A key risk to our forecast is a surge of new capacity re-entering the market, which could put downward pressure on prices beyond forecasts, therefore reducing our EBITDA expectations for Norbord. Liquidity Norbord's liquidity position is strong as per our liquidity criteria. As of June 30, 2012, cash on hand is US$86 million (pro forma for a US$240 million bond repayment in July 2012) and US$242 million is available under its US$245 million secured bank line; the company has US$328 million in liquidity. Under our base case scenario, we expect: -- A liquidity sources-to-uses ratio of greater than 1.5x in the near term; and -- Liquidity sources minus uses to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. We believe liquidity will stay above US$300 million excluding seasonal working-capital swings. Norbord also has a US$85 million receivable securitization program under which it had sold US$80 million of receivables as of June 2012. The bank credit facilities expire May 2015 and the nearest debt maturity is June 2015. The company is compliant with covenants under its bank facilities and receivables securitization programs and has ample headroom. Recovery analysis We rate Norbord's senior secured notes 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a default. We rate Norbord's senior unsecured notes 'B+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating out expectation for a modest (10%-30%) recovery in default. Outlook The stable outlook on Norbord reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that the increased demand for OSB stemming from a substantial recovery in U.S. housing construction will continue into 2013 and 2014. Increased OSB demand year-to-date has consumed considerable excess supply capacity, resulting in much improved prices so far this year and improved credit metrics for Norbord. We expect Norbord's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to about 3.6x for 2012, and debt to capital to 60%. We would likely upgrade the company if it uses free operating cash flows to reduce leverage, or if investments are made to improve the firm's business risk profile. A downgrade could occur if U.S. housing starts decline, resulting in lower OSB prices (about US$180 per 1,000 square feet), leading to negative free cash generation, or if unexpected asset write-downs lead to deterioration in the cushion under the bank covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Norbord Inc. Outlook Revised To Stable To From Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Ratings Unchanged Norbord Inc. Senior secured notes BB- Recovery rating 3 Senior unsecured notes B+ Recovery rating 5 Norbord (Delaware) GP I Senior secured notes BB- Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.