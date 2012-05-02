(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.'s (Turkcell) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', with Stable Outlooks. The affirmation reflects Turkcell's healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation capability before dividends despite persistent pressure domestically on operating margins and strong credit metrics compared with its peers in the region in a difficult operating environment and a backdrop of rising regulatory pressure on the company. Turkcell also has a dominant market share (53% at 2011) in the domestic mobile telecoms sector despite elevated competition. Historically, the ratings have been constrained by corporate governance issues relating to continued shareholder disagreements over management control of the company and the board structure. Fitch notes that the issues dating back to the distribution of FY10 dividends have not been resolved, but the main offsetting factor is the company's strong cash position. The ongoing uncertainty about the company's board and shareholder structure, with major shareholders in various disputes in international courts, is not expected to be resolved in the near term. However, Turkcell's shareholders have supported the growth of the business and Fitch believes that the shareholders view this as an overriding priority. The agency cautions that the final outcome and shareholder structure will influence the ratings, and they may come under pressure if the final outcome is to the detriment of the company's day-to-day operations or financial policies. The heightened competition following the introduction of mobile number portability has had a minimal impact on Turkcell's market share. The net adds on the post-paid segment 1.5m post-paid additions at 2011) have helped support Turkcell's blended average revenue per user (ARPU) but Fitch expects growing pricing pressure in this segment. Increased pricing pressure in fixed-line and mobile segments is inevitable as Turkcell and the incumbent, Turk Telekom encroach on each other's turf. The agency factors into its ratings the expectation that the mobile market may have peaked at the current 87% penetration rate and Turkcell may lose mostly prepaid subscribers in 2012-13 but will remain the leading player at around 50% market share at FYE13, due to its successful retention policies and scale. Fitch notes that Turkcell's continued focus will be on operating profitability, but may have to realign its retail prices with competition in order to defend its market share in 2012. The resulting price war may dent operating margins further at H112. Therefore, Fitch is concerned about elevated competition and pressure on operating margins in Turkey, as well as political and regulatory pressure on the company. Turkcell's operating performance in 2011 was positively impacted by increasing smartphone penetration and mobile broadband revenue and an improvement in the underlying economy that offset the negative impact of increased competition. The operational improvement at Superonline, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides fixed broadband services, also supported operating margins, but the downward pressure on EBITDA margins will still weigh on the company's results. Fitch believes that Turkcell's EBITDA margin may contract further by financial year-end 2012 (FYE12), as indicated by the EBITDA margin of 28.9% at Q411 and an expected difficult Q112. The agency notes that rising mobile internet & service revenues will not offset the loss in voice ARPU in the mid-term, especially in a lower pricing environment. The company has had a net cash position since 2005 and generated FCF on an annual basis. The company generated 6%-7% FCF before dividends as a percentage of sales at FY11. Fitch notes that that the company may pay aggressive dividends despite lower operating profitability due to its high net cash position, but does not expect a significant deterioration in leverage metrics. Fitch considers that Turkcell will continue to face a difficult operating environment over the next year and potentially beyond. However, the agency gains comfort from the headroom provided in the rating by Turkcell's conservative financial policies in the absence of mergers and acquisitions. Turkcell has sufficient headroom in its 'BBB-'ratings to accommodate a modest margin deterioration in the medium term without negative rating action. Material loss of market share or a significant decline in ARPU that negatively impacts operating margins and result in significantly higher leverage metrics would be negative for the ratings. Significantly increased leverage, following aggressive acquisitions in the MENA region or special dividend payouts would also put downward pressure on the ratings.