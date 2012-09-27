Overview -- Holding company Southern Graphics Inc. is putting in place a $450 million first-lien credit facility and $200 million of senior unsecured notes to help fund Onex's leveraged acquisition of SGS International and to refinance existing SGS International debt. -- We lowered our corporate credit rating on Louisville, Ky.-based graphics services company SGS International Inc. to 'B' from 'B+' and removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We also assigned a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6' to the proposed senior unsecured notes. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that operating performance will remain steady, that liquidity will remain adequate. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on SGS International Inc. to 'B' from 'B+' and removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Sept. 5, 2012, following the company's announcement that it has signed a definite agreement to be acquired by private-equity investor Onex Partners. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to holding company Southern Graphics Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned Southern Graphics' proposed $450 million first-lien credit facilities our issue-level rating of 'B' (at the same level as our 'B' corporate credit rating on the companies). The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The proposed facility will consist of a $75 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $375 million term loan due 2019. Simultaneously, we assigned Southern Graphics' proposed $200 million unsecured notes due 2020 our issue-level rating of 'CCC+' (two notches lower than our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. SGS plans to use the aggregate debt proceeds, along with $277 million of common equity, including new equity contributed by Onex Partners and $12 million to $15 million from management, to finance the $813 million acquisition price and pay for fees and expenses. Rationale The downgrade reflects Standard & Poor's view that higher debt and interest expense associated with Onex's acquisition of SGS will weaken the company's financial profile, and increase lease-adjusted pro forma debt leverage to the high-6x area. We expect the transaction to close in October 2012. The 'B' rating on Southern Graphics Inc. reflects our expectation that its financial profile will be "highly leveraged" because of its private-equity ownership and substantial leverage. We regard SGS's business profile as "weak", because of its niche market position as a vertically-integrated provider of packaging-graphics services to branded consumer products companies, retailers, and the printers that service them, and its vulnerability to pricing pressure. Graphic services for consumer products packaging contribute the majority of the firm's revenues, with the food and beverage industry representing slightly more than half of the business. The company has a broad customer base, with multiyear service contracts and high retention rates as key attributes of longstanding relationships. Given the nondiscretionary nature of most of the product categories for which SGS provides services, the company has benefited from fairly stable customer demand. However, the customer base primarily comprises large consumer product companies, and competitive pricing remains a key risk. We expect revenue to increase at a mid-single-digit percent rate in the second half of 2012 and 2013 because of continued volume growth with large consumer products companies. We expect EBITDA to increase at a high-single-digit rate because of operating leverage, and easier comparisons from last year, when the company increased its capacity and marketing expenses. Our base-case scenario indicates leverage could drop to the mid- to high-6x range in 2012 because of modest EBITDA growth. We believe leverage will decline to the mid-6x area in 2013 because of continued modest EBITDA growth and interest coverage could rise to the low- to mid-2x range. Pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA increased to 6.9x on June 30, 2012 versus an actual level of 3.2x. Pro forma lease-adjusted leverage was in line with the 5x and above debt-to-EBITDA range that we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile under our criteria. For the same period, pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.1x, down from 3.2 as result of the higher interest expense associated with higher debt. In the second quarter, revenue and EBITDA increased 2.6% and 6.7%, respectively. The EBITDA margin fell to 21.5% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 23.2% in the prior 12 months, because of costs to integrate acquisitions and higher sales and marketing expenses to support future growth. EBITDA margins were unusually high, approaching 25% in 2010 because of the temporary benefit from a change in U.S. tobacco labeling regulations, which boosted the company's revenues and increased capacity utilization. Although long-term customer relationships have provided general stability in operating trends over time, growth in operating performance for SGS has been largely attributable to acquisitions, the consolidation of operations, and event-driven labeling changes, which together offset competitive pricing pressure. Historically, management has demonstrated an acquisitive business strategy of small niche companies to extend the company's range of services and geographic reach. We expect that the company to continue to pursue this strategy, restricting reduction of debt leverage. SGS generates sufficient discretionary cash flow to provide the flexibility to fund modest acquisitions. The company converted 25% of its EBITDA to discretionary cash flow for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, down from 40% in the prior 12 months because of delayed billing caused by the gradual implementation of a new accounts receivable system and higher capital spending. In 2012, we estimate the company's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will remain in the 25% area and drop to roughly 20% in 2013 because of higher interest expense. We also expect capital spending to remain near current levels. Liquidity We believe SGS has "adequate" liquidity (as per our criteria) to cover needs over the next 12 months. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources would exceed uses even with an unforeseen 15% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months. -- We expect that under the new credit agreement, SGS would maintain covenant compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- The company, in our view, could absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities. -- SGS has good relationships with its banks. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash of $5 million on June 30, 2012, our expectation of moderate discretionary cash flow of roughly $25 million in 2012 and 2013, and an unused $75 million revolving credit facility. Debt maturities are modest over the next few years, as the company's new (or proposed) term loan amortizes at roughly 1% annually or $4 million per year. The proposed revolving credit agreement includes a maximum net first-lien leverage covenant. It applies only when the company borrows 20% ($15 million) or more of the availability of its revolving credit facility. We expect that at the close, the company would have roughly a 30% cushion of compliance with the covenant. We also expect the company to be able to maintain an adequate cushion, despite periodic step-downs over next few years. The proposed facility is currently undrawn and we do not expect the company to borrow under this facility for normal operating needs. The term loan does not have maintenance financial covenants. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the company's consistent operating performance and our belief that debt leverage will gradually moderate over the next few years. We could lower the rating if operating performance deteriorates, causing discretionary cash flow to significantly decrease; EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.5x; and the margin of compliance with the net senior leverage covenant drops below 10%. This could occur if the company's revenue decreases at a mid-single-digit percent rate, and EBITDA falls roughly 15%. We could consider raising the rating over the intermediate term if we believe the company will be able to reduce and maintain lease-adjusted leverage below 5.5x, and is able to demonstrate consistently good organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From SGS International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- SGS International Inc. Senior Secured BB- BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Subordinated B- B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5 New Rating Southern Graphics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$375 mil term bank ln due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 US$75 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured US$200 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.