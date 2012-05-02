(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 2 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to Cedar
Funding Ltd.:
--$227,500,000 class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The expected ratings are based on information provided to Fitch as of April 27,
2012.
Fitch's counterparty criteria are under review and currently subject to an
exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into
criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions;
however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially
from the exposure draft proposals.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012).
