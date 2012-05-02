(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cedar Funding Ltd. (US Structured Credit)

May 2 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to Cedar Funding Ltd.: --$227,500,000 class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The expected ratings are based on information provided to Fitch as of April 27, 2012. The presale report is available to investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Fitch's counterparty criteria are under review and currently subject to an exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions; however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially from the exposure draft proposals. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012).