(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to WellPoint Inc.'s (NYSE:WLP) planned debt issuance, which is expected to consist of a mix of 10-year and 30-year notes. The rating on the new issuance reflects WellPoint's very strong competitive position, strong earnings and cash flow profile, and very strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Offsetting factors include WellPoint's exposure to moderately elevated industry risk, significant share-repurchase activity, and modest tangible net equity. We expect WellPoint to use the offering proceeds mainly to refinance debt scheduled to mature in 2012. We believe this effective restructuring of WellPoint's balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and financial flexibility. Ultimately, we expect WellPoint to manage its GAAP debt-to-capital position at 30%-35% in the near to intermediate term. We expect EBITDA interest coverage to be near 10x by year-end 2012, which is conservative for the rating category. WellPoint's liquidity position is currently very strong, with approximately $1.8 billion of cash and investments at the holding company as of March 31, 2012. We expect consolidated ordinary dividend capacity (without prior insurance commissioner authorization) for 2012 to exceed $2 billion, which would support very strong debt-service capacity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST WellPoint Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 New Ratings WellPoint Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt Notes Due 2022 A- Notes Due 2042 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)