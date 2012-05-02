(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 2 - The restructuring plan for Tokyo Electric Power Co. is
unlikely to lead to significant near-term bank losses on loans to the power
company or their existing equity stakes in the business, Fitch Ratings says.
Financial institutions still face credit risks, however, if compensation claims
from the radiation leak at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant continue to mount,
combined with a suspension of nuclear power plant operation leading to a higher
cost of power generation.
While details of the restructuring have not been disclosed, press reports
indicate it will involve the injection of JPY1trn of public funds, giving the
government a stake of more than 50%. In addition there will be around JPY1trn of
new loans and commitments by major banks, the Development Bank of Japan and life
insurers. As TEPCO will not enter bankruptcy, equity held by investors including
financial institutions should not be subject to a capital reduction. Also,
existing loans should not be written down as long as reconstruction under the
restructuring plan proceeds in the right direction.
Financial institutions are one of the biggest holders of TEPCO shares. This will
change when the government takes a majority stake. Considering that most
financial institutions have already written down their TEPCO shares, we believe
there will not be a significant impact from a further devaluation.
The treatment of new loans that banks will make under the restructuring plan is
unclear. In particular, it is not yet known whether these new loans would be
guaranteed by the government. Existing loans from banks to TEPCO rank below
bonds and loans provided by the Development Bank of Japan. Therefore
burden-sharing by the banks would be a possibility if TEPCO's reconstruction is
seriously hampered by continuing compensation claims.
