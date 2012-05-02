(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- During the past 12 months SBLIC has improved its business profile
through the successful launch of its fixed-indexed annuity (FIA) offering.
-- The asset-management transaction between Security Benefit Corp. and
Guggenheim has enhanced SBLIC's quality of capital.
-- We are raising the counterparty credit and financial strength ratings
on SBLIC and its affiliate to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
-- The outlook is stable and reflects our opinion that the improved
business and financial profiles will be sustained during the next two years.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Security Benefit Life
Insurance Co. (SBLIC) and its affiliate, First Security Benefit Life Insurance
and Annuity Co. of New York (FSBLIC-NY), to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The subordinated
debt rating on SBLIC's surplus notes is also being raised to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. The outlook on SBLIC is stable.
Rationale
SBLIC successfully launched its first FIA through its new distributor direct
channel in 2011. The product improves SBLIC's business profile by expanding
outside of its historically strong position in the 403(b) market, and has also
helped diversify its revenue and profitability streams. Adjusted earnings
before interest and taxes improved significantly to about $110 million in
2011, resulting in return on assets in excess of our expectations for the
rating at about 100 basis points (bps). We believe this to be appropriate
margins given the product mix.
Premiums on a statutory basis increased to more than the 2007 precrisis level
to $1.6 billion. This was a sharp rebound from a low of $345 million in 2010.
The increase was mainly a result of about $950 million of sales of the new FIA
product, although the 403(b) market also grew during the year. The quick
recovery was a year ahead of our expectations for the company to generate
about $1.5 billion of premiums in 2012.
Another key factor in the upgrade relates to SBLIC's stronger capital
position. In early 2012 Security Benefit Corp. completed the sale of its
asset-management business to Guggenheim and concurrently restructured the
collateralized notes being held at SBLIC. The transaction significantly
enhances the quality of capital in our view. As part of the transaction, the
affiliated notes outstanding have been significantly reduced with the
injection of about $300 million of cash. In addition, the remaining affiliated
notes have been diversified by obligor and carry a higher coupon, which will
improve the future net investment income.
Outlook
The outlook on SBLIC is stable. We are unlikely to raise the rating during the
next two years. For the current rating we expect generally accepted accounting
principles return on assets to be about 75 bps a year and for the company to
continue to improve on its competitive position and diversify its
distributions partners. We also expect SBLIC to maintain a redundant capital
position at the 'AA' level and continue to improve the quality of its capital
base. We could lower the rating if margins on the new business being written
compress due to assumptions on the product deviating from pricing estimates.
In particular, we will be focusing on the lapsation utilization and the market
dynamics that affect the GMWB rider. We would view adverse performance quite
negatively as the company already possesses a narrow earnings profile. We
could also lower the rating if the company doesn't maintain redundancy at the
'AA' level of capital.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
First Security Benefit Life Insurance and Annuity Co. of New York
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Positive/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Positive/--
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Positive/A-2
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Positive/A-2
Upgraded
To From
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co.
Subordinated BBB BBB-
