(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- During the past 12 months SBLIC has improved its business profile through the successful launch of its fixed-indexed annuity (FIA) offering.

-- The asset-management transaction between Security Benefit Corp. and Guggenheim has enhanced SBLIC's quality of capital.

-- We are raising the counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on SBLIC and its affiliate to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.

-- The outlook is stable and reflects our opinion that the improved business and financial profiles will be sustained during the next two years.

Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. (SBLIC) and its affiliate, First Security Benefit Life Insurance and Annuity Co. of New York (FSBLIC-NY), to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The subordinated debt rating on SBLIC's surplus notes is also being raised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook on SBLIC is stable. Rationale SBLIC successfully launched its first FIA through its new distributor direct channel in 2011. The product improves SBLIC's business profile by expanding outside of its historically strong position in the 403(b) market, and has also helped diversify its revenue and profitability streams. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes improved significantly to about $110 million in 2011, resulting in return on assets in excess of our expectations for the rating at about 100 basis points (bps). We believe this to be appropriate margins given the product mix. Premiums on a statutory basis increased to more than the 2007 precrisis level to $1.6 billion. This was a sharp rebound from a low of $345 million in 2010. The increase was mainly a result of about $950 million of sales of the new FIA product, although the 403(b) market also grew during the year. The quick recovery was a year ahead of our expectations for the company to generate about $1.5 billion of premiums in 2012. Another key factor in the upgrade relates to SBLIC's stronger capital position. In early 2012 Security Benefit Corp. completed the sale of its asset-management business to Guggenheim and concurrently restructured the collateralized notes being held at SBLIC. The transaction significantly enhances the quality of capital in our view. As part of the transaction, the affiliated notes outstanding have been significantly reduced with the injection of about $300 million of cash. In addition, the remaining affiliated notes have been diversified by obligor and carry a higher coupon, which will improve the future net investment income. Outlook The outlook on SBLIC is stable. We are unlikely to raise the rating during the next two years. For the current rating we expect generally accepted accounting principles return on assets to be about 75 bps a year and for the company to continue to improve on its competitive position and diversify its distributions partners. We also expect SBLIC to maintain a redundant capital position at the 'AA' level and continue to improve the quality of its capital base. We could lower the rating if margins on the new business being written compress due to assumptions on the product deviating from pricing estimates. In particular, we will be focusing on the lapsation utilization and the market dynamics that affect the GMWB rider. We would view adverse performance quite negatively as the company already possesses a narrow earnings profile. We could also lower the rating if the company doesn't maintain redundancy at the 'AA' level of capital. Related Criteria And Research Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, May 3, 2010 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action

To From First Security Benefit Life Insurance and Annuity Co. of New York Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Positive/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Positive/-- Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Positive/A-2 Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Positive/A-2 Upgraded

To From Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. Subordinated BBB BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)