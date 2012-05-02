(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Farmers Insurance Exchange and its affiliated property & casualty insurers. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The ratings for The Farmers Exchanges reflect that Fitch views The Farmers Exchanges' strategic importance as 'Very Important' to the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG) in accordance with Fitch's insurance group rating criteria, which is an important consideration toward providing The Farmers Exchanges' ratings with uplift to the 'A+' rating of ZIG's other insurance subsidiaries. Based strictly on The Farmers Exchanges' own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone IFS rating of the company is two notches below ZIG's group IFS rating of 'A+'. The Farmers Exchanges operate as inter-insurance exchanges which are owned by their policyholders. ZIG owns Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI) which serves as the attorney-in-fact for The Farmers Exchanges and collects a management fee for non-claims related management services. The Farmers Exchanges' ratings reflect the support and financial flexibility provided by the larger ZIG organization, which is manifested by the management agreement between FGI and the policyholders of The Farmers Exchanges, as well as by the numerous, sizable investments made by ZIG subsidiaries in surplus notes issued by The Farmers Exchanges, and by the existence of an all lines quota share reinsurance agreement through which The Farmers Exchanges currently cedes 20% of the company's business to ZIG. The stand-alone rating of The Farmers Exchanges reflects the company's strong competitive position as one of the largest personal lines insurers in the U.S., a track record of stable operating results, and the company's high quality investment portfolio that is dominated by highly rated fixed income securities. These positive factors are partially offset by relatively high statutory operating leverage, geographic concentration, and Fitch's belief that The Farmers Exchanges' underwriting results, which have averaged near break-even results over the past five years, compare unfavorably to several of the company's closest peers over the same time period. Essential factors for the company to maintain its current IFS ratings at the 'A+' level include Fitch's expectation that ZIG's operating performance, capital strength, financial flexibility and liquidity remain supportive of current group level ratings. Additionally, Fitch expects that ZIG will maintain its ownership in FGI and remain committed to accessing the North American personal lines insurance market through The Farmers Exchanges. In evaluating this commitment, Fitch will place particular emphasis on FGI's earnings contribution to ZIG, as well as other factors including ZIG's willingness and ability to provide reinsurance and capital support to The Farmers Exchanges if needed. Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings downgrade include a downgrade of ZIG's ratings or an indication of weakening in ZIG's willingness or ability to provide capital support to The Farmers Exchanges. Moreover, if The Farmers Exchanges' stand-alone credit profile were to worsen then Fitch could downgrade the Farmers Exchanges' ratings. Such deterioration could be evidenced by declining underwriting results or overall profitability, or if net written premium-to-surplus and net leverage, were to exceed 3.0 times (x) and 6.5x, respectively, versus average levels of roughly 2.5x and 5.5x, respectively, observed over the past several years. Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings upgrade include an upgrade of ZIG's ratings with an accompanying improvement in The Farmers Exchanges stand-alone credit profile. However, a ratings upgrade of ZIG would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of Farmer's ratings unless Fitch observed improvement in The Farmers Exchanges' standalone credit profile, including improved operating performance, and reducing operating leverage nearer to a net written premium-to-surplus and net leverage ratio below 2.0x and 4.0x, respectively. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook: Farmers Insurance Exchange Truck Insurance Exchange Truck Underwriters Association Fire Insurance Exchange Fire Underwriters Association Mid-Century Insurance Company Farmers Insurance Company of Arizona Farmers Insurance Company of Idaho Farmers Insurance Company, Inc. Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon Farmers Insurance Company of Washington Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc. Illinois Farmers Insurance Company Texas Farmers Insurance Company Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas Civic Property and Casualty Company Exact Property and Casualty Company Neighborhood Spirit Property and Casualty Company Farmers New Century Insurance Company Farmers Reinsurance Company Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan Foremost Signature Insurance Company American Federation Insurance Company Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company Foremost County Mutual Insurance Company Foremost Lloyds of Texas Bristol West Casualty Insurance Company Bristol West Insurance Company Bristol West Preferred Insurance Company Coast National Insurance Company Security National Insurance Company 21st Century Assurance Company 21st Century North American Insurance Company 21st Century Superior Insurance Company 21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Company 21st Century Pacific Insurance Company 21st Century Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey 21st Century Centennial Insurance Company American Pacific Insurance Company, Inc. 21st Century Advantage Insurance Company 21st Century Indemnity Insurance Company 21st Century National Insurance Company, Inc. 21st Century Preferred Insurance Company 21st Century Premier Insurance Company 21st Century Security Insurance Company 21st Century Casualty Company 21st Century Insurance Company 21st Century Insurance Company of the Southwest

--Insurer Financial Strength at 'A+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)