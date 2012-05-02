(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of The Farmers Insurance Exchange and its affiliated property & casualty
insurers. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
The ratings for The Farmers Exchanges reflect that Fitch views The Farmers
Exchanges' strategic importance as 'Very Important' to the Zurich Insurance
Group (ZIG) in accordance with Fitch's insurance group rating criteria, which is
an important consideration toward providing The Farmers Exchanges' ratings with
uplift to the 'A+' rating of ZIG's other insurance subsidiaries. Based strictly
on The Farmers Exchanges' own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone
IFS rating of the company is two notches below ZIG's group IFS rating of 'A+'.
The Farmers Exchanges operate as inter-insurance exchanges which are owned by
their policyholders. ZIG owns Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI) which serves as the
attorney-in-fact for The Farmers Exchanges and collects a management fee for
non-claims related management services.
The Farmers Exchanges' ratings reflect the support and financial flexibility
provided by the larger ZIG organization, which is manifested by the management
agreement between FGI and the policyholders of The Farmers Exchanges, as well as
by the numerous, sizable investments made by ZIG subsidiaries in surplus notes
issued by The Farmers Exchanges, and by the existence of an all lines quota
share reinsurance agreement through which The Farmers Exchanges currently cedes
20% of the company's business to ZIG.
The stand-alone rating of The Farmers Exchanges reflects the company's strong
competitive position as one of the largest personal lines insurers in the U.S.,
a track record of stable operating results, and the company's high quality
investment portfolio that is dominated by highly rated fixed income securities.
These positive factors are partially offset by relatively high statutory
operating leverage, geographic concentration, and Fitch's belief that The
Farmers Exchanges' underwriting results, which have averaged near break-even
results over the past five years, compare unfavorably to several of the
company's closest peers over the same time period.
Essential factors for the company to maintain its current IFS ratings at the
'A+' level include Fitch's expectation that ZIG's operating performance, capital
strength, financial flexibility and liquidity remain supportive of current group
level ratings.
Additionally, Fitch expects that ZIG will maintain its ownership in FGI and
remain committed to accessing the North American personal lines insurance market
through The Farmers Exchanges. In evaluating this commitment, Fitch will place
particular emphasis on FGI's earnings contribution to ZIG, as well as other
factors including ZIG's willingness and ability to provide reinsurance and
capital support to The Farmers Exchanges if needed.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings downgrade include a downgrade
of ZIG's ratings or an indication of weakening in ZIG's willingness or ability
to provide capital support to The Farmers Exchanges. Moreover, if The Farmers
Exchanges' stand-alone credit profile were to worsen then Fitch could downgrade
the Farmers Exchanges' ratings. Such deterioration could be evidenced by
declining underwriting results or overall profitability, or if net written
premium-to-surplus and net leverage, were to exceed 3.0 times (x) and 6.5x,
respectively, versus average levels of roughly 2.5x and 5.5x, respectively,
observed over the past several years.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings upgrade include an upgrade of
ZIG's ratings with an accompanying improvement in The Farmers Exchanges
stand-alone credit profile. However, a ratings upgrade of ZIG would not
necessarily lead to an upgrade of Farmer's ratings unless Fitch observed
improvement in The Farmers Exchanges' standalone credit profile, including
improved operating performance, and reducing operating leverage nearer to a net
written premium-to-surplus and net leverage ratio below 2.0x and 4.0x,
respectively.
