(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on St. Louis, Mo.-based household and personal care products
manufacturer and marketer Energizer Holdings Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) are
not affected by the company's announcement it will initiate a dividend.
Energizer's board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per
share, totaling $105 million per year in our estimate, based on current shares
outstanding. The company's board also authorized the repurchase of 10 million
shares of its common stock, replacing its existing authorization.
We expect that the company will fund the dividend and share repurchases
mainly with free cash flow. We estimate Energizer will generate free operating
cash flow in excess of $400 million in fiscal 2012 (ending Sept. 30). We also
expect credit protection measures to remain close to current levels through the
remainder of the company's fiscal year, including leverage in the high-2x area,
which is consistent with our earlier forecasts.
