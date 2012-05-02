(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today clarified its assessment of Turkey's general government debt due to reported comments that appear to confuse our calculations. Under our published sovereign rating criteria, Standard & Poor's assesses sovereign debt levels by looking at net general government debt as a percentage of GDP. In some cases, the net general government debt/GDP figure differs markedly from net public sector debt/GDP; the former focuses on general government entities, while the latter covers the broader public sector (including the central bank).

Net debt is equal to gross liabilities minus gross assets. In Turkey's case, net public sector debt (at an estimated 22.4% of GDP) is substantially lower than net general government debt because it is calculated by subtracting Central Bank net assets (at TRY 143 billion or an estimated 11.1% of GDP as of end 2011) as well as public sector assets (an estimated 2.1% of GDP as of end 2011) from gross general government debt. Only liquid general government assets of just under 2% of GDP are deducted from gross general government debt to calculate our estimate of net general government debt at 37% of GDP. We believe that some market commentators may have confused the net general government debt ratio that we use with official and market estimates of net public sector debt/GDP. Standard & Poor's uses the same accounting treatment for all 128 sovereigns that we rate.

We intentionally do not "credit" net assets of the Central Bank (which are retained earnings or the capital of a Central Bank) to the General Government, because the Central Bank is not part of the General Government. This is equally the case in Turkey, not least because we view the Turkish Central Bank to be an independent institution. It is not our expectation that the central government would withdraw capital from the Turkish Central Bank in order to pay down its debt. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)