Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the City of Sarasota, Florida (the city): --$40.5 million general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2007 at 'AA+'; --$8.3 million sales tax payments revenue bonds, series 2010 at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The sales tax payments bonds are limited obligations of the city, secured by a first lien on certain statutorily defined payments received from the State of Florida and direct subsidy payments and secondarily by a covenant to budget and appropriate (CB&A), by amendment if necessary, an amount of legally available non ad valorem revenues sufficient to meet debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS RESERVE COVENANT AS BASIS FOR RATING: The rating on the sales tax bonds is based on the city's reserve fund deficiency covenant, and reflects the city's general credit quality and sound debt service coverage from available non ad valorem revenues. MAINTENANCE OF HIGH RESERVES KEY: Fitch considers the city's maintenance of very healthy fund balance levels as important to its 'AA+' ULTGO rating given the limitations placed on financial flexibility by the city's high fixed cost burden. STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: The city's financial profile is highlighted by its consistently high reserve levels. Revenue pressure from substantial reductions in the city's taxable values has been tempered by recent increases in the millage rate. Millage rate capacity remains nonetheless, enhancing budgetary flexibility. Liquidity levels are robust. STRAINED ECONOMIC CONDITIONS: The area economy is still recovering from the serious losses sustained due to the national recession and housing correction. Job growth has driven down unemployment to a rate that is now on par with the state average. Wealth indicators are average. HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN: Annual debt service and post-employment benefit costs consume over one-third of annual spending, although other key leverage ratios are manageable and expected to remain so given the city's limited capital needs and average principal payout. CREDIT PROFILE MAINTENANCE OF ROBUST RESERVE LEVELS DESPITE PRESSURED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT Credit strength centers on the city's maintenance of sizable reserve levels, with general fund unreserved/unrestricted balance ranging from 25% to 41% of spending dating back to fiscal 2002. High levels of liquidity have also been preserved, with the ratio of available cash and investments to liabilities at 15 times (x) in fiscal 2011. The city ended fiscal 2011 with a marginal $186,000 drawdown (0.4% of spending) for a year-end unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balances under GASB 54) of $21.3 million (a strong 41.2% of spending). Though the city drew down reserves in fiscal 2011 to plug budget gaps, past drawdowns (fiscal 2008 and 2009) have been to fund capital projects. Operating pressures stem from a $3.5 billion (33.6%) decline in taxable value from fiscal 2008 to 2012 and a very high fixed cost burden. The city's competitive tax rate of 2.92 mills is far below the state's 10-mill cap. Since fiscal 2007, the city has reduced spending largely through reductions in its work force (down 24%). The city has also achieved savings on employee healthcare benefits through operation of its own health clinic, which opened in fiscal 2011. After the first full year of operations, the city estimates $2 million in savings or 3.6% of spending. FISCAL 2012 - 2013 BUDGET AND ESTIMATES The fiscal 2012 budget appropriated $1.2 million (2.2% of spending) of reserves for operating needs and increased the millage to rate of 2.92 mills per $1,000 assessed value (AV). City projections based on 10 months of actual results show a slight addition to fund balance ($800,000 or 1.5% of spending) due to favorable variances to budget for expenditures. The city will use $200,000 of this surplus to offset a budget deficit in its parking fund. The proposed fiscal 2013 budget includes a $1.8 million use of fund balance (3.3% of spending). Fitch notes actual results have generally outperformed the budget due to the conservative revenue budgeting. No changes to the millage rate or levy are planned. LOW RISK DEBT PROFILE Overall debt levels are moderate on a per capita basis ($3,035) and low as a percentage of market value (1.5% of MV). Fiscal 2011 debt service totaled $9.7 million or an elevated 13.9% of general and debt service funds spending. Approximately 51% of outstanding principal is repaid in ten years, which Fitch considers average. The city has no exposure to variable rate debt or derivative instruments. Future capital needs appear manageable, and the city has no future tax-supported debt plans. The fiscal 2012 - 2016 tax-supported capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $65.9 million (a moderate 0.6% of MV). The majority of projects included in the CIP are for economic development ($30.4 million) and transportation ($16 million) and will be funded through grants and special taxes. Pay-go is expected to provide $180,000 of funding over this time period. ABOVE-AVERAGE FIXED COST BURDEN Post-employment benefits represent a large percentage of annual spending. In aggregate, the city contributed $12.5 million (an above-average 24% of spending) toward general fund contributions to its pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) plans. The city maintains three defined benefit plans for its general, police and fire employees.