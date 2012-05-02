(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to the extended portion of Centennial Colo.-based theater advertising company National CineMedia LLC's senior secured revolving credit facility; the company is extending $105 million of the revolver to 2017. We assigned the extended portion of the revolver our issue-level rating of 'BB-' (at the same level as our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We rate operating company National CineMedia LLC and its parent, National CineMedia Inc., on a consolidated basis. The corporate credit rating on the company is 'BB-' and the rating outlook is stable. The 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that National CineMedia should be able to maintain leverage in the mid-3x area over the intermediate term, despite its aggressive dividend policy. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our criteria), based on its historically strong EBITDA margin and good market position. A high dividend payout and minimal cash retention by the operating subsidiary underpin our view that the company's financial risk profile is "aggressive." Although the company's credit metrics deteriorated slightly in the fourth quarter of 2011 because of weak advertising demand, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on National CineMedia published April 18, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST National CineMedia Inc. National CineMedia LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings National CineMedia LLC $105M extended revolver due 2017 BB-

Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)