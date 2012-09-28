Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to RBS Citizens Financial Group's (CFG) $350 million subordinated notes which mature on Sept. 28, 2022. The securities have a 4.15% coupon and will count towards tier 2 regulatory capital. The 'BBB' subordinated debt rating is one notch below CFG's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'. While Fitch views CFG as 'strategically important' to its parent, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG), there is less certainty as to whether or not this support would extend to CFG's subordinated debt. As such, the subordinated debt rating is based on the stand alone financial capacity of CFG to support the issuance, as reflected in its VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers CFG's VR to be solidly situated at its current level. Nonetheless, positive rating momentum could occur should CFG improve its profitability levels commensurate to those of higher rated regional banks while reducing its home equity exposure. Conversely, factors that could lead to negative pressures on the VR include a reversal of improving credit trends and/or relatively high growth in commercial lending. In addition, although not anticipated, any changes to CFG's ownership would also prompt a review its ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities