Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings says there is an increasing dislocation between commercial real estate investment volumes in London and major eurozone cities. Funding stress and more difficult rental markets widening property yields in periphery Europe is not a recent development. However, during 2012 Europe's core commercial real estate markets have seen a slowdown in investment activity when compared to London, particularly with regards to overseas buyers. Fitch believes foreign long-term focused real estate investors are pricing in uncertainty around a potential eurozone break-up and the threat of redenomination risk. London focused REIT's such as British Land Company Plc ('BBB+'/Stable), Land Securities Capital Markets Plc ('AAsf'/Stable) and Hammerson Plc ('BBB+'/Stable) have shown remarkable resilience through the downturn partly supported by London's strong property investment market. Direct real estate investors are largely focused on a long-term and hold strategy, being exposed to less liquid markets than bond investors. Consequently when evaluating real estate investments as a foreign investor, greater confidence is required, as unwinding such investments is more complex than trading out of fixed income or equities. When estimating returns on such investments over a 10 or 20 year horizon, even assuming a minor probability of eurozone break-up has negative implications on cross-border real estate investor appetite. During H112 the UK continued to increase market share representing around 40% of all European commercial real estate transactions by value, compared to around 30% during 2011. London also benefits from around 65%-70% of total investment volume coming from foreign investors with the remaining European cities experiencing around 30%-35%. However, the lack of foreign investment in European real estate is unlikely to impact valuations as domestic buyers represent a proportionally high percentage of the market, and corresponding sovereign bond yields remain low in the core compared to yields on prime commercial real estate. Unlike other eurozone markets, Paris is an outlier enjoying increased investment activity, although this is largely skewed by recent large prime property deals involving Qatari investors. By comparison, London continues to be the most liquid commercial real estate market in Europe. Foreign money has somewhat supported market valuations with continued monetary policy easing increasing the appeal of property yields. Whilst not expected, an unwinding of this wall of foreign money entering the London market would put pressure on valuations, particularly as yields for UK commercial property are now approaching pre-crisis levels.