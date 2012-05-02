(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 2 - OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on American Home Mortgage
Servicing Inc. as a residential prime and residential subprime mortgage
servicer. We also affirmed our AVERAGE rankings on the company as a
residential subordinate-lien and special loan servicer. We also revised our
outlook to positive for residential special loan servicing. Our outlook for
prime, subprime, and subordinate-lien servicing remains stable.
-- The ranking affirmations reflect Standard & Poor's opinion about the
company's sound overall internal controls and corporate governance along with
effective and experienced senior management. The affirmations also reflect
what we believe is a capable default management operation.
-- The outlook revision for special servicing is based on what Standard &
Poor's considers to be sound proprietary technology that the company developed
to assist management and staff with the administration of distressed assets.
The outlook also reflects what Standard & Poor's considers to be good senior
management and a developing staff.
May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to
positive on American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. (AHMSI) as a residential
special loan servicer. At the same time we affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE rankings
on the company as a residential loan mortgage servicer and residential subprime
mortgage servicer, and affirmed its AVERAGE rankings for residential
subordinate-lien and residential special servicing. The outlook is stable for
prime, subprime, and subordinate-lien servicing.
We revised the outlook for residential special servicing to reflect
enhancements the company has made to proprietary technology, stability in
management, and in our view, the development of an effective staff dedicated
to special loan servicing. The ranking affirmations reflect our opinion that
the company continues to maintain a sound environment with effective risk
management, satisfactory customer service, and solid default management, while
continuing to promote home retention.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- Sound and effective risk management and internal controls.
-- Experienced senior management.
Weaknesses:
-- Recently elevated staff turnover.
-- Continued high vendor staff turnover.
The overall servicer rankings are supported by ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for
management and organization and ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for loan
administration.
In our opinion, AHMSI has a seasoned and experienced management team, solid
corporate governance, effective internal controls and risk management,
dedicated and comprehensive training programs, thorough policies and
procedures, satisfactory call center management, demonstrated default
management expertise, and a sound level of automation and effective use of
technology.
In our view, AHMSI's level of automation, management team, and default
management expertise allows the company to continue to effectively manage
portfolio risk. Metrics provided by American Home through Standard & Poor's
SEAM (Servicer Evaluation Analytical Methodology) questionnaire indicate that
the company compares favorably with similarly ranked residential mortgage
industry participants.
OUTLOOK
AHMSI's management informed Standard & Poor's that it will continue to search
for opportunities to grow its portfolios, especially the special loan
portfolio, as it continues to manage risk, minimize default, and emphasize
home ownership. We believe that the company will continue to make process
enhancements and improve default management. We also believe that AHMSI will
continue to grow and develop its management team and staff. The company
continues to benefit from an available pool of mortgage servicing/default
management personnel in the Dallas and Jacksonville areas, the sites of its
domestic operations.
Management has indicated that it remains committed to further improving
performance by monitoring performance standards for all employees. In our
opinion, AHMSI should continue to serve as an efficient residential, subprime,
subordinate-lien, and special servicer given its experienced management team,
well-structured training programs, well-managed default operations, and
comprehensive policies and procedures.
RELATED RESEARCH CRITERIA
-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.
-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.
-- Select Servicer List.
