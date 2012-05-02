(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 2 - Fitch Ratings downgrades six classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, 2002-Top8. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in cumulative transaction losses primarily due to an increase in expected losses from loans in special servicing. The transaction faces near-term maturity risk with 77% of the pool scheduled to mature in 2012. Affirmations reflect sufficient levels of credit enhancement at each respective rating category compared to the total base case expected loss for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 3.8% (2.5% cumulative transaction losses which includes losses realized to date). Fitch expects that classes N and O may be fully depleted and class M significantly impacted from losses associated with the specially serviced assets. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 44.7% to $465.9 million from $842.2 million at issuance. Ten loans (22.2%) in the transaction are defeased. As of April 2012, there are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $0.38 million currently affecting classes L through O. Fitch has identified 10 loans (9.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes seven specially serviced loans (7.5%). The largest contributor to losses (1.65% of pool balance) is a 205,000 square foot single tenant retail property located in Sacramento, CA. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2010. The special servicer approved a lease amendment which modified the terms of the lease extension options. The tenant has executed a two year extension at a lower lease rate while retaining options for additional extensions. The second largest contributor to losses (0.81%) is a 124 unit Low Income Housing Tax Credit property located in Tomball, TX. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2010 when the carve out guarantor filed bankruptcy. The special servicer foreclosed on the property in March 2011 and is positioning the property for disposition. The third largest contributor to losses (0.86%) is a 49,882 sf retail property located in Oak Lawn, IL. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2011 due to monetary default. As of April 2012 the property was 70.6% occupied. The special servicer has initiated the foreclosure process. In total, there are currently seven loans (7.5%) in special servicing consisting of three loans (3.2%) that are 90 days delinquent, two loans (2.5%) in foreclosure, one loan (1%) that is performing matured and one asset (0.8%) that is real estate owned (REO). At Fitch's last review there were five loans (4.2%) in special servicing consisting of two loans (1.8%) that were current, one loan (1.4%) that was 90 days delinquent, one loan (0.5%) in foreclosure and one asset (0.6%) that was REO. Fitch downgrades and revises Recovery Estimates to the following classes as indicated: --$8.4 million class H to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$3.2 million class J to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.2 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%; --$3.2 million class L to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%; --$4.2 million class M to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 20% from 100%; --$2.1 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0% from 100%; Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$351.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25.3 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$28.4 million class C at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive; --$9.5 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive; --$11.6 million class E at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Positive; --$6.3 million class F at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive; --$4.2 million class G at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; Class A-1 and X-2 have been paid in full. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of the interest-only classes X-1. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Fitch does not rate class O. Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports (New York Ratings Team)